India defeated Japan 4-1 in a spectacular comeback to lift the trophy. This victory marked India's record sixth Asian Champions Trophy title.
India Script Stunning Comeback To Beat Japan, Clinch Record Sixth Asian Champions Trophy
Japan held India at bay for three quarters, but a remarkable late surge changed everything as the hosts stormed to another Asian Champions Trophy crown.
- Japan scored early, leading India 1-0 at halftime.
- India equalized in third quarter, setting up tense finish.
- India scored three rapid goals in the final quarter.
India vs Japan Final: India produced a spectacular late turnaround to defeat Japan 4-1 in the 2026 Asian Champions Trophy final on Thursday, November 5, and lift the trophy for a record sixth time. The contest at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali remained finely balanced for most of the evening, but the hosts found another gear in the closing quarter to seal the championship. Japan had threatened to spoil India's title celebrations after taking an early advantage.
Kazumasa Matsumoto struck in the third minute, putting his side ahead and forcing the hosts to chase the game from the outset.
Despite India's efforts to find an equaliser, Japan managed to protect their lead through the opening two quarters. Neither side found the net in the second period, meaning Japan went into half-time with a 1-0 advantage.
Lakra Breaks India's Goal Drought
India eventually found their breakthrough in the third quarter.
Shilanand Lakra scored in the 42nd minute, bringing the hosts level and setting up a tense final period.
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With the scores locked at 1-1 after three quarters, the title remained up for grabs.
India, however, completely changed the momentum once the final quarter began.
Three Goals In Six Minutes Seal India's Sixth Title
Dilpreet Singh put India in front in the 48th minute, giving the hosts the lead for the first time in the final.
The advantage was extended five minutes later when Jugraj Singh found the net in the 53rd minute.
India were not done yet. Just a minute after Jugraj's strike, Vivek Prasad scored again to make it 4-1 and put the result beyond Japan's reach.
Japan could not produce a response during the remaining minutes, as India comfortably protected their three-goal cushion until the final whistle.
The victory completed a memorable comeback for the hosts, who had been trailing for much of the match.
More importantly, the triumph secured India's sixth Asian Champions Trophy crown, further strengthening their record in the competition.;
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the 2026 Asian Champions Trophy final?
How many times has India won the Asian Champions Trophy?
With this triumph, India has now secured the Asian Champions Trophy a record sixth time. They achieved this by defeating Japan 4-1 in the final match.
Which player scored Japan's goal in the final?
Kazumasa Matsumoto struck in the third minute, putting Japan ahead 1-0. They maintained this lead through the opening two quarters.
Which Indian players scored in the final match?
Shilanand Lakra scored India's equalizer in the third quarter. Dilpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, and Vivek Prasad then scored in the final quarter to secure the victory.