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English NewsSportsHockeyIndia Hockey Legend Reacts To 'Bhagwa Jersey' Controversy Ahead Of World Cup

India Hockey Legend Reacts To 'Bhagwa Jersey' Controversy Ahead Of World Cup

PR Sreejesh emphasized that as long as the playing squad and coaching staff approve of the kit, public and political debate should take a back seat.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 12:39 PM (IST)

Former Indian goalkeeper and legend PR Sreejesh has questioned the political discourse surrounding the Indian hockey team's new kit for the upcoming FIH World Cup. The decision by Hockey India to switch from the traditional blue to a primary saffron/orange kit triggered debates across political and sporting circles.

Speaking the debate, Sreejesh expressed confusion over why the kit change has generated such intense scrutiny, noting that the national team has altered its colors in previous tournaments without facing similar backlash.

Sreejesh’s Take on Jersey Debate

PR Sreejesh highlighted that alternative jersey shades have been worn by Indian teams in past editions:

"To be honest, I didn't initially understand what the issue was because the jersey colour had changed for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups as well. Even one of our training kits was orange. Why is there so much discussion before the World Cup this time? Is it because of the saffron colour or simply because the colour changed?" - PR Sreejesh.

Remaining neutral on the specific shade, Sreejesh questioned the technical reasoning offered by officials - which cited improved player visibility on blue turfs - pointing out that India has consistently played in blue kit on blue turfs since 2012 without major hindrance.

Player Preference and Focus on Performance

PR Sreejesh emphasized that as long as the playing squad and coaching staff approve of the kit, public and political debate should take a back seat. "If the players have approved this decision, the matter ends there, because ultimately it is the players who have to perform on the field."

He reiterated that regardless of the kit's primary color, the team plays under the national flag and represents India. Sreejesh noted that against teams wearing similar shades - such as the Netherlands - India will naturally switch to their alternate white kit per International Hockey Federation (FIH) regulations. 

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hockey World Cup PR Sreejesh India Hockey Jersey Row
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