Watch: Ind-Pak Players Skip Handshakes, But What Happened After Won Hearts

The Indian men's hockey team produced another dominant performance against Pakistan, securing a 5-3 win in their final Pool D match of the FIH Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Wednesday. Despite the fierce rivalry, the encounter also featured a refreshing display of sportsmanship, with players from both sides exchanging high-fives before the match.

Following the national anthems, the two teams lined up and greeted each other with brief high-fives instead of the customary pre-match handshake. The gesture stood out given the heightened tensions that have surrounded recent India-Pakistan sporting contests.

India and Pakistan exchange high-fives

Since Operation Sindoor, the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams have avoided the traditional handshake during their meetings. The same approach, however, has not extended to hockey.

The hockey teams have continued to maintain cordial interactions. The players also shook hands after their encounter at the Sultan of Johor Cup last year.

The tradition continued in Amstelveen, with the players exchanging handshakes after the final whistle despite opting for high-fives before the contest.

India and Pakistan hockey teams exchanged high-fives.



- In cricket, India and Pakistan teams do not exchange handshakes, regardless of gender or event. pic.twitter.com/L3eYNUO9kL — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) August 19, 2026

🇮🇳 India and 🇵🇰 Pakistan hockey players shake hands after their World Cup match. 🤝



Sirf cricket mein hi kyun draamebaazi kerte hein phir? pic.twitter.com/nNTc8bo0ak — Abdul Wasey Naik (@WaseyNaik) August 19, 2026

India extend unbeaten run against Pakistan

On the field, India once again came out on top. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and forward Abhishek scored two goals each, while Hardik Singh added another as India secured a 5-3 victory and extended their unbeaten streak against Pakistan to a decade.

The result brought Pakistan's campaign at the World Cup to an end. Making their first appearance at the tournament in eight years, Pakistan showed plenty of fight after falling 3-0 behind, but India managed to withstand the comeback attempt and close out the match in front of a 10,000-strong crowd at Wagener Stadium.