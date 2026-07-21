Hockey India Announces 20-Member Squad For 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coach Fulton emphasizes performance, aiming for World Cup title.

Hockey India has announced a 20-member roster for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, scheduled to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands. Ace defender and star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the national squad as India aims to capture its first World Cup title in over five decades.

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Squad Leadership And Team Composition

The selected roster reflects a deliberate blend of experienced international campaigners and promising young talent. Captain Harmanpreet Singh will helm the side alongside veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh India’s most-capped active player who brings extensive tournament leadership to the setup. Chief Coach Craig Fulton highlighted that the selection was strictly driven by recent performance rather than past reputation, resulting in a well-balanced squad across all positions.

Complete Position-Wise Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra

Tournament Grouping And Match Schedule

India has been placed in Pool D alongside England, Wales, and traditional rivals Pakistan. All of India's pool-stage matches will be hosted at the historic Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

August 15: India vs. Wales (Tournament Opener)

August 17: India vs. England

August 19: India vs. Pakistan

Coach Strategy And Historical Perspective

Chief Coach Craig Fulton emphasized that the team will stick to its core operational doctrine "Press, counter, perform" while focusing strictly on a one-game-at-a-time mentality. With 50 years having passed since India's sole Men's Hockey World Cup triumph back in 1975, the coaching staff and player group view this tournament as a prime opportunity to write a brand new chapter in Indian sports history.