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English NewsSportsHockeyHockey India Announces 20-Member Squad For 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Hockey India Announces 20-Member Squad For 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Hockey India has announced a 20-member squad led by Harmanpreet Singh for the 2026 FIH Men's World Cup. India is placed in Pool D with England, Pakistan, and Wales.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
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  • Coach Fulton emphasizes performance, aiming for World Cup title.

Hockey India has announced a 20-member roster for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, scheduled to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands. Ace defender and star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the national squad as India aims to capture its first World Cup title in over five decades.

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Squad Leadership And Team Composition

The selected roster reflects a deliberate blend of experienced international campaigners and promising young talent. Captain Harmanpreet Singh will helm the side alongside veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh India’s most-capped active player who brings extensive tournament leadership to the setup. Chief Coach Craig Fulton highlighted that the selection was strictly driven by recent performance rather than past reputation, resulting in a well-balanced squad across all positions.

Complete Position-Wise Squad 

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra

Tournament Grouping And Match Schedule

India has been placed in Pool D alongside England, Wales, and traditional rivals Pakistan. All of India's pool-stage matches will be hosted at the historic Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

August 15: India vs. Wales (Tournament Opener)
August 17: India vs. England
August 19: India vs. Pakistan

Coach Strategy And Historical Perspective

Chief Coach Craig Fulton emphasized that the team will stick to its core operational doctrine "Press, counter, perform" while focusing strictly on a one-game-at-a-time mentality. With 50 years having passed since India's sole Men's Hockey World Cup triumph back in 1975, the coaching staff and player group view this tournament as a prime opportunity to write a brand new chapter in Indian sports history.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did India last win the Men's Hockey World Cup?

India's sole Men's Hockey World Cup triumph was in 1975. This tournament presents an opportunity to write a new chapter after nearly 50 years.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hockey India Indian Hockey Harmanpreet Singh FIH World Cup 2026
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