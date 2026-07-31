Ex-Odisha CM Slams Decision To Change Indian Hockey Jersey Colour To Saffron: 'Deeply Anguished'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The controversial uniform change sparked widespread debate among sports enthusiasts.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has expressed strong disapproval regarding the decision to alter the Indian national hockey team’s iconic jersey color from traditional blue to saffron (orange). The controversial uniform shift, introduced ahead of the upcoming FIH Men’s and Women’s Hockey World Cups in the Netherlands and Belgium, has sparked widespread debate across the sports and political spectrum, with Patnaik calling it an act of "petty politics of the worst kind."

Patnaik Expresses "Deep Anguish" Over Color Shift

Taking to his official social media handle on X, the veteran politician shared his emotional distress over the decision. Patnaik emphasized that the color blue is not merely a visual design choice, but an integral part of India’s identity and collective sports memory.

In his post, Naveen Patnaik stated:

"I am deeply anguished to know that the legendary colour of the Indian hockey team's jersey has been changed to saffron. The iconic shade of blue of the Indian hockey team is not just a colour. It is an emotion associated with the nation's sporting heritage."

He further highlighted the role the blue jersey has played in uniting the country through moments of victory and defeat:

"For decades, this colour united us in hope, in victory, in defeat and in the pursuit of sporting excellence. We have cried, laughed, celebrated and stood proudly with our men and women in blue. Wearing the blue jersey our teams have won Olympic medals with the national anthem playing on the world stage. #Blue is derived from the blue chakra in our national flag. It is a symbol of our national pride and identity. The colour blue belongs to every Indian."

I am deeply anguished to know that the legendary colour of the Indian hockey team’s jersey has been changed to saffron. The iconic shade of blue of the Indian hockey team is not just a colour. It is an emotion associated with the nation’s sporting heritage.



For decades, this… pic.twitter.com/4cgXOvpxdJ — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 30, 2026

Comparison To Iconic Global Sports Jerseys

To illustrate the importance of maintaining national sports traditions, Patnaik drew comparisons with globally recognized athletic powerhouses. He warned that tampering with well-established symbols undermines India’s legacy on the international stage.

Patnaik noted:

"Our blue jersey is to us what the iconic stripes are to Argentina and the yellow jersey is to Brazil. It is etched in our collective memory. Any change in this colour, is a crass attempt to erase our priceless sporting legacy. National symbols are meant to unite us not divide."

Critique Of State Government And Allegations Of Politicization

Reflecting on Odisha's history as a major benefactor of Indian hockey, Patnaik reminded the public of his former administration's commitment when national teams struggled to find sponsors. He strongly criticized the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha, alleging that political motives drove the uniform change.

Highlighting Odisha’s sponsorship, Patnaik wrote:

"When the national hockey teams were struggling for sponsors, Odisha created history by being the first and only state to support our national teams and our beloved game. Every Odia across the globe was proud of the state's gift to national hockey. After 41 long years, our men's team won an Olympic medal. Just because the government changed in Odisha, it should not change our national team colours. This is petty politics of the worst kind."

Directly questioning the intent behind the decision, he added:

"I am given to understand that this step was taken under pressure from the BJP Government in Odisha. Those in authority may deny it, but the fact is that for the last two years, everybody in Odisha has seen the obsession of this government with changing colours of buildings, buses and even bridges. It is the only work that is happening in Odisha today. But now the same government has changed the colours of our national team. I strongly condemn this attempt by BJP Odisha to politicise a national game like hockey. It has deeply hurt the sentiments of lakhs of sports lovers across the country and the pride with which Odisha has supported the national hockey."

Widespread Backlash And Future Implications

The decision to change the uniform has not only provoked political reactions but has also drawn criticism from prominent figures within the sporting community, including Olympian and former India captain Viren Rasquinha. With the FIH World Cups fast approaching, the shift from the traditional blue kit continues to draw intense discussion from sports enthusiasts and former players nationwide.