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English NewsSportsHockeyEx-India Hockey Captain Slams Federation Over Team's 'Kesariya' Jersey - WATCH

Ex-India Hockey Captain Slams Federation Over Team's 'Kesariya' Jersey - WATCH

The jersey redesign met strong pushback from former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, who voiced his disappointment over the abandonment of the sport's long-standing visual identity.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 12:21 PM (IST)

A major debate has erupted across the Indian sporting community after Hockey India unveiled the new official kits for the senior men’s and women’s national teams. Ahead of the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cups, the federation made a bold design shift - replacing the team’s iconic blue primary jersey with a predominantly orange/saffron color scheme.

Former Captain Calls Move 'Embarrassing'

The jersey redesign met strong pushback from former India hockey captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha. Taking to social media platform X, Rasquinha voiced his disappointment over the abandonment of the sport's long-standing visual identity:

"I must say that Hockey India has done many good things for India. But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?"

In a follow-up post, Rasquinha clarified that his grievance was centered purely on sporting tradition, legacy, and national sports branding rather than political debate. Drawing a parallel to global football, he questioned whether a football powerhouse like Argentina would ever abandon its iconic sky-blue and white stripes for an orange primary uniform.

Hockey India’s Stance & Rationale

Defending the overhaul, Hockey India explained that the saffron-dominated kit - which incorporates mandala-inspired patterns, blue accents, and tricolor details - is designed to celebrate national heritage.

According to the federation, the new shade: Represents courage, sacrifice, and victory. Draws direct inspiration from the Indian national flag and the rising sun, symbolizing a bold new era for Indian hockey. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent controversy surrounding Indian hockey kits?

A major debate has erupted after Hockey India replaced the national teams' iconic blue primary jersey with a predominantly orange/saffron color scheme for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cups.

Who criticized the new jersey design?

Former India hockey captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha voiced his disappointment. He stated that the blue jersey is the team's long-standing legacy and identity.

What reason did Hockey India give for changing the kit color?

Hockey India explained that the saffron-dominated kit is designed to celebrate national heritage. It represents courage, sacrifice, and victory, drawing inspiration from the Indian national flag and the rising sun.

What was the traditional color of the Indian hockey team's primary jersey?

The Indian team's long-standing visual identity and primary jersey color had always been blue. Former players, like Viren Rasquinha, wore the blue jersey with pride for many years.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Hockey India Hockey Orange Jersey Viren Rasquinha
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