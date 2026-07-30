A major debate has erupted across the Indian sporting community after Hockey India unveiled the new official kits for the senior men’s and women’s national teams. Ahead of the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cups, the federation made a bold design shift - replacing the team’s iconic blue primary jersey with a predominantly orange/saffron color scheme.

Former Captain Calls Move 'Embarrassing'

The jersey redesign met strong pushback from former India hockey captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha. Taking to social media platform X, Rasquinha voiced his disappointment over the abandonment of the sport's long-standing visual identity:

"I must say that Hockey India has done many good things for India. But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?"

I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for 🇮🇳 🏑. But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange? https://t.co/apDnJkTld4 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 29, 2026

In a follow-up post, Rasquinha clarified that his grievance was centered purely on sporting tradition, legacy, and national sports branding rather than political debate. Drawing a parallel to global football, he questioned whether a football powerhouse like Argentina would ever abandon its iconic sky-blue and white stripes for an orange primary uniform.

Hockey India’s Stance & Rationale

Defending the overhaul, Hockey India explained that the saffron-dominated kit - which incorporates mandala-inspired patterns, blue accents, and tricolor details - is designed to celebrate national heritage.

According to the federation, the new shade: Represents courage, sacrifice, and victory. Draws direct inspiration from the Indian national flag and the rising sun, symbolizing a bold new era for Indian hockey.