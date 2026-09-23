9 Goals By 1 Player: Deepika Sehrawat Tears Thailand Apart In India’s 20-1 Rout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika Sehrawat's nine goals powered India's 20-1 win.

India leads Pool B after three consecutive dominant victories.

Deepika Sehrawat's tally reached 20 goals before Japan match.

Deepika Sehrawat produced a stunning individual display as India continued their perfect start to the women’s hockey competition at the Asian Games 2026. The in-form drag-flicker scored nine goals, all from penalty corners, as India demolished Thailand 20-1 in their third Pool B match on Wednesday.

Sehrawat struck in the 2nd, 8th, 9th, 24th, 33rd, 36th, 39th, 51st and 57th minutes to complete a remarkable nine-goal haul.

Navneet Kaur also enjoyed a prolific outing, scoring four times, while Rutuja Dadaso Pisal completed a hat-trick as India maintained their dominance at the tournament.

Deepika Sehrawat Turns Penalty Corners Into Goals

India immediately put Thailand under pressure, with Sehrawat opening the scoring inside two minutes.

The drag-flicker continued to punish Thailand from penalty corners, showing remarkable consistency as she converted all nine of her attempts.

Navneet added four goals in the 4th, 29th, 35th and 51st minutes, while Rutuja found the net three times in the 10th, 11th and 47th minutes.

Neha Goyal, Lalremsiami, Sakshi Rana and captain Salima Tete were also on the scoresheet as India produced another commanding attacking performance.

Thailand eventually managed a consolation goal through Supansa Samanso in the 57th minute, with her effort coming from a penalty-corner variation.

India Lead Pool B After Three Straight Wins

India had already made a strong start to their Asian Games campaign before facing Thailand.

They opened with a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan before following it up with a 17-1 victory against Indonesia. The 20-1 result against Thailand made it three wins from three matches.

Sehrawat had entered the contest with 11 goals already to her name, having scored eight against Uzbekistan and three against Indonesia.

Her latest nine-goal performance has taken her tally to 20 goals in just three matches, underlining her influence in India’s attacking unit.

India led 11-0 at half-time against Thailand after another relentless first-half display. Navneet also converted a penalty stroke during the second quarter.

India Continues Momentum After World Cup Run

The Indian team has carried its recent momentum into the Asian Games after finishing fifth at the FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Their performances in the opening three Pool B matches have further strengthened their position at the top of the group.

India will next face hosts Japan on Friday in what will be their fourth Pool B fixture.

The top team from each pool will advance to the semi-finals of the 12-team women’s hockey competition, making the remaining group matches important as India look to secure their place in the knockout stage.