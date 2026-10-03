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English NewsSportsHockeyAsian Games: Gold Again! India Thrash Malaysia 5-1 To Defend Men’s Hockey Title

Asian Games: Gold Again! India Thrash Malaysia 5-1 To Defend Men’s Hockey Title

India crushed Malaysia 5-1 in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey final as Harmanpreet Singh starred to help the defending champions retain their gold medal.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's captain Harmanpreet scored first, Malaysia equalized soon after.
  • Jugraj and Hardik's goals extended India's lead to 3-1.
  • Late goals confirmed India's 5-1 win, retaining Asian Games gold.

Asian Games Hockey Final: India produced a commanding display in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey final, defeating Malaysia 5-1 at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan, to successfully retain their gold medal. The final began cautiously, with both sides refusing to commit too many players overwhelmingly forward. India eventually broke the deadlock through their captain Harmanpreet Singh, who converted a penalty corner to put his side in front.

Malaysia responded soon after, ensuring India did not have things all their own way.

Jugraj & Hardik Put India In Control

India regained the advantage in the second quarter when Jugraj Singh found the net from another penalty corner.

The goal gave India a 2-1 cushion at the interval and provided them with a platform to build on.

The Indian defence remained disciplined after the break, but there was little room for complacency.

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India had surrendered a three-goal advantage against Pakistan in the semi-final before eventually winning, making concentration crucial in the gold-medal clash.

Hardik Singh then extended India’s advantage in the third quarter, converting a penalty stroke to make it 3-1.

The two-goal lead gave India greater breathing room heading into the final period.

Late Goals Seal Another Asian Games Gold

Malaysia continued to search for a way back into the contest, but India remained composed at the back while looking dangerous going forward.

With just over six minutes remaining, Shilanand Lakra effectively put the result beyond doubt by scoring India’s fourth goal, from open play.

The final blow came soon after, with Harmanpreet adding another to his tally after India were awarded a penalty corner following a referral.

The 5-1 victory completed a successful title defence for India and capped a dominant gold-medal performance. After navigating a challenging route to the final, India delivered when it mattered most to retain their Asian Games crown.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the Asian Games Hockey final?

India defeated Malaysia with a commanding score of 5-1 in the men's hockey final. This victory allowed India to successfully retain their gold medal.

Where was the Asian Games men's hockey final held?

The final match took place at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan.

Who scored for India in the Asian Games Hockey final?

Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, while Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, and Shilanand Lakra each added a goal. These goals secured India's 5-1 victory.

What was the significance of India's victory in the final?

India's 5-1 victory against Malaysia marked a successful title defence, allowing them to retain their gold medal. It capped a dominant gold-medal performance.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Hockey Asian Games 2026 Asian Games Medals
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