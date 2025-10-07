Patanjali says that sports development in India is growing rapidly, and the company has played a major role in that progress. Beyond manufacturing Ayurvedic products, Patanjali is now taking an active role in the sports sector as well. Its recent partnership with the Indian hockey team has drawn attention. This collaboration provides players with financial support and natural products to help them perform better. Patanjali believes that the blend of Ayurveda and sports strengthens Indian culture.

Patanjali Provided Financial Assistance to Indian Hockey Team

Patanjali claims, “We have provided financial assistance to the Indian hockey team so that there is no shortage during training and tournaments. Earlier, the team used to face difficulties due to lack of funding, but now this problem is being resolved. The company provides players with herbal juices, protein shakes, and sports nutrition supplements. These products are chemical-free, boost energy, enhance stamina, and help in faster recovery from injuries. Ayurvedic therapies are also provided at training camps, which help reduce stress and improve focus. After winning bronze medals in the Olympics and Asia Cup, this partnership will help take the team to greater heights. This step by Patanjali has evoked a sense of patriotism among millions of fans.”

Patanjali Sponsored Wrestling Events

Patanjali says, “The company’s association with sports is long-standing. It has sponsored wrestling events, which are part of Indian tradition. In addition, Patanjali became the title sponsor for the first season of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UKVPL). This cricket tournament gives local players a chance to showcase their talent, and Patanjali’s support strengthens it further. The company has supported Indian teams in national and international tournaments, helping young players gain access to better resources. Patanjali believes that Ayurvedic-based products bring natural fitness to sports, offering long-lasting benefits.”

Developing Sports Infrastructure in Rural Areas

Patanjali claims, “This commitment is strengthening India’s sports ecosystem. Sports facilities are being developed in rural areas, inspiring young people to participate. Patanjali not only provides funds but also offers technical assistance. This has enabled players to compete at the global level. For instance, the hockey team is now better prepared for international matches. The company’s vision is to promote sports culture through Ayurveda and make India a global sporting powerhouse.”