Harbhajan Singh expresses his views on who could be next Indian coach

New Delhi: Senior India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said former captain Rahul Dravid is ideal to be the next chief coach of the Indian cricket team with Zaheer Khan as the bowling coach.

"If you ask me, then I would like to see Rahul Dravid as India coach and Zaheer Khan as our bowling coach. I believe they can make a difference with their experience. But this is my opinion. There are people who will decide on this matter," Harbhajan told media persons during a promotional event, here on Thursday.

Asked about Virat Kohli recommending Daniel Vettori's name, Harbhajan said that the New Zealander can also be a good choice.

"Yes, Vettori can also be a good choice. I believe between these three, anyone could be a good choice," India's third highest wicket-taker in Tests said.

Talking about Virat Kohli, Harbhajan admitted that he is batting in a different league.

"Well, his dedication to the game has been exemplary. He is batting in a different league altogether. He has set the benchmark higher with his fitness standards. Not only juniors, I believe seniors like me are now hitting the gym for extra workout following Virat's footsteps. He has been an inspiration for all of us with his training routines. Luckily against Mumbai Indians, we planned well and got him out quickly," said Harbhajan.

There was a slight hurt evident in his voice when he spoke about repeatedly being ignored during India's string of Twenty20 matches till World T20.

"Well, you can train, improve your fitness and wait for your chances. Unfortunately my chance never came. But you have to keep working hard. I still have a lot of cricket left in me," he said.

Asked about four teams for the Play offs in the IPL, Harbhajan said: "My prediction will be MI, Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR and RCB."

Harbhajan is open to the idea of Day/Night Test matches.

"Unless you try it out, you can't really judge if it would work or not. I have never bowled with a pink ball so I can't really say how it would work for a spinner," concluded Harbhajan.