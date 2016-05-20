Harbhajan says Mumbai Indians have strategy to stop Virat Kohli

RCB captain Virat Kohli. (BCCI) RCB captain Virat Kohli. (BCCI)

New Delhi: Hailing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli as a "legend", Mumbai Indians off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said his side has plans to tackle the Delhi boy's onslaught in case the two sides face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs.

Kohli, who has been in prolific form with the willow in the shortest format in 2016, has amassed 865 runs in this edition of the IPL with four centuries so far.

But the Punjab tweaker claimed that Mumbai have got the trick up their sleeve to dismiss the prolific right-hander.

"Virat is a legend in himself. He has been in some different sort of form, it appears he is batting in a different league altogether," Harbhajan said on the sidelines of the launch of mobile sporting application 'Ballr' here.

Asked if he has any plans to tackle Virat's onslaught, the 35-year-old said, "We have planned really well against him. We have got him out in both the league games and also won both the games against RCB."

Heaping praises on the 27-year-old's consistency, Harbhajan said there is no doubt he will take Indian cricket to a whole new level in the next 10 years.

"I have been working closely with him in the last 3-4 months. He is very hard working and always wants to be the best. He has already set a benchmark and is someone who will take Indian cricket to a different level," he said.

Responding to a query on the teams in race to the IPL play-offs, the senior bowler predicted Mumbai Indians, RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the front-runners.