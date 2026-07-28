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English NewsSportsGurindervir misses 100m semifinals, finishes 28th overall in heats

Gurindervir misses 100m semifinals, finishes 28th overall in heats

Glasgow, Jul 27 (PTI): India's fastest man Gurindervir Singh failed to live up to expectations at the Commonwealth Games, crashing out of the men's 100m event after his underwhelming timing of 1.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 12:07 AM (IST)

Glasgow, Jul 27 (PTI): India's fastest man Gurindervir Singh failed to live up to expectations at the Commonwealth Games, crashing out of the men's 100m event after his underwhelming timing of 10.39 seconds left him 28th overall in the heats.

Coming into Glasgow with ambitions of becoming the first Indian to break the 10-second barrier, the 25-year-old's effort was far from his best.

Running in Heat 4 from lane five, the Punjab sprinter made a decent start and stayed close to Jamaica's Rohan Watson before fading out in the final 30-35 metres.

Watson powered away to win the heat in 10.13 seconds, with Gurindervir finishing second. Watson was overall ninth and made the semifinals on Tuesday.

Surprisingly, Gurindervir seemed to ease up towards the finish line and even gave a thumbs up later on as if he has qualified for the semifinals. Why he chose to take it easy towards the end of his race is not known.

The semifinal spots were not to be decided by the positions of the runners in their respective heats but through their timings. There were 11 heat races in all, and the top 17 qualify for the semifinals where another seven, who have got byes. will join.

Gurindervir's 10.39 seconds effort was far from his best of 10.09 seconds, a national record that he set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, when he became the first Indian to run under 10.10 seconds.

Ghanaian duo of Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu took the top two qualifying spots with 10.00 seconds and 10.01sec respectively. PTI PDS TAP APS PM PDS AH AH

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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