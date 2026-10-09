WATCH: Gunfire Erupts During Live Football Interview, Players Flee, 3 Teens Hospitalised

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gunshots interrupted live postgame interview, injuring three teenagers.

Police said gunfire followed multiple fights near the stadium.

Authorities continue investigation; injured teenagers remain in stable condition.

A high school football victory in Pittsburgh took a frightening turn when gunshots rang out during a live postgame interview, sending players and others rushing away from the field. Three teenagers were injured in the shooting near George K. Cupples Stadium on Thursday night, October 1, after Westinghouse Academy defeated University Prep 35-0. The gunfire erupted as crowds were leaving the stadium, where police were already dealing with fights nearby.

Watch: Players Flee As Gunshots Interrupt Live Interview

Some chilling video as players hear gunshots ring out following the Westinghouse-University Prep football game tonight in the South Side. The game was broadcast on 22 The Point. https://t.co/yndx0oU3fW October 2, 2026

Footage broadcast by 22 The Point captured the moment the celebrations stopped. Westinghouse Academy players were speaking about their victory when several loud bangs could be heard. Players behind those being interviewed reacted to the noise, with some immediately running away from the field.

The reporter was speaking to a player about head coach Donta Green, who had missed the game because of a work commitment. The player had said the team would maintain its standards despite the coach's absence.

The interview took a sudden turn when the reporter asked what Green's reaction to the result would be. Before the player could respond, people began moving hurriedly towards the exit. The reporter, who was holding the trophy, briefly addressed the audience before the broadcast cut to a wider view of the crowd leaving the area.

The incident unfolded shortly after Westinghouse secured a 35-0 victory over University Prep. The game itself had concluded before the shooting began outside the stadium.

Police Explain What Happened Outside Cupples Stadium

Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando said the shooting followed several fights on Carson Street as spectators left the venue. Officers from Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Regional Transit Police were present to manage the crowds and break up the altercations when a man allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds.

Three people, identified as two teenage boys and a girl, were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. All three were reported to be in stable condition. Police were investigating the incident and searching for the suspected shooter, while authorities had not established whether the gunman or the injured teenagers had attended the game.

Security measures had been in place at the stadium, including police deployment and metal detectors. However, the shooting took place outside the venue as the crowd dispersed.

Westinghouse Celebrated Important Win Before Shooting

The result had been significant for Westinghouse Academy, which improved its record to 5-0 with the 35-0 victory. The team had also been seeking a response after losing to University Prep in the previous year's meeting.

Senior Jordan Reid had described the matchup as personal before the incident. Speaking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he said: “This one was real personal. I feel like they took it from us last year. They took our swag, so we had to get it back.”

The shooting prompted further safety measures for subsequent school football events in Pittsburgh. The incident also raised concerns about the safety of players and spectators leaving games, particularly when large crowds gather outside stadium entrances.

Authorities continued their investigation after the shooting, while the three injured teenagers remained in stable condition in hospital.