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English NewsSportsWATCH: Gunfire Erupts During Live Football Interview, Players Flee, 3 Teens Hospitalised

WATCH: Gunfire Erupts During Live Football Interview, Players Flee, 3 Teens Hospitalised

Gunshots interrupted a live postgame interview after a Pittsburgh high school football game, sending players fleeing as three teenagers were injured.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 06:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gunshots interrupted live postgame interview, injuring three teenagers.
  • Police said gunfire followed multiple fights near the stadium.
  • Authorities continue investigation; injured teenagers remain in stable condition.

A high school football victory in Pittsburgh took a frightening turn when gunshots rang out during a live postgame interview, sending players and others rushing away from the field. Three teenagers were injured in the shooting near George K. Cupples Stadium on Thursday night, October 1, after Westinghouse Academy defeated University Prep 35-0. The gunfire erupted as crowds were leaving the stadium, where police were already dealing with fights nearby.

Watch: Players Flee As Gunshots Interrupt Live Interview

Footage broadcast by 22 The Point captured the moment the celebrations stopped. Westinghouse Academy players were speaking about their victory when several loud bangs could be heard. Players behind those being interviewed reacted to the noise, with some immediately running away from the field.

The reporter was speaking to a player about head coach Donta Green, who had missed the game because of a work commitment. The player had said the team would maintain its standards despite the coach's absence.

The interview took a sudden turn when the reporter asked what Green's reaction to the result would be. Before the player could respond, people began moving hurriedly towards the exit. The reporter, who was holding the trophy, briefly addressed the audience before the broadcast cut to a wider view of the crowd leaving the area.

The incident unfolded shortly after Westinghouse secured a 35-0 victory over University Prep. The game itself had concluded before the shooting began outside the stadium.

Police Explain What Happened Outside Cupples Stadium

Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando said the shooting followed several fights on Carson Street as spectators left the venue. Officers from Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Regional Transit Police were present to manage the crowds and break up the altercations when a man allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds.

Three people, identified as two teenage boys and a girl, were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. All three were reported to be in stable condition. Police were investigating the incident and searching for the suspected shooter, while authorities had not established whether the gunman or the injured teenagers had attended the game.

Security measures had been in place at the stadium, including police deployment and metal detectors. However, the shooting took place outside the venue as the crowd dispersed.

Westinghouse Celebrated Important Win Before Shooting

The result had been significant for Westinghouse Academy, which improved its record to 5-0 with the 35-0 victory. The team had also been seeking a response after losing to University Prep in the previous year's meeting.

Senior Jordan Reid had described the matchup as personal before the incident. Speaking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he said: “This one was real personal. I feel like they took it from us last year. They took our swag, so we had to get it back.”

The shooting prompted further safety measures for subsequent school football events in Pittsburgh. The incident also raised concerns about the safety of players and spectators leaving games, particularly when large crowds gather outside stadium entrances.

Authorities continued their investigation after the shooting, while the three injured teenagers remained in stable condition in hospital.

Frequently Asked Questions

What occurred after the high school football game in Pittsburgh?

Gunshots were fired near George K. Cupples Stadium as crowds left, interrupting a live interview. Three teenagers were injured in the incident on Thursday night, October 1.

How many individuals were injured in the shooting and what was their condition?

Three teenagers, identified as two boys and a girl, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. All three were reported to be in stable condition.

Did the shooting occur inside or outside the stadium?

The shooting took place outside George K. Cupples Stadium on Carson Street as spectators were dispersing. Security measures like police and metal detectors were in place inside the venue.

What led to the shooting incident outside the stadium?

The shooting occurred after several fights broke out on Carson Street as spectators left the venue. Police stated a man pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 06:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pittsburgh Shooting High School Football Westinghouse Academy Cupples Stadium USA Sports
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