Gulveer Singh Scripts History! Completes Asian Games Medal Hat-Trick With 5000m Bronze

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gulveer Singh won 5000m bronze, his third Asian medal.

He had already won 1500m and 10,000m silvers.

Gulveer joined elite, achieving three Games track medals.

Builds on Commonwealth Games, Asian Championships prior success.

Asian Games 2026: India’s Gulveer Singh added another medal to his growing Asian Games haul on Tuesday, winning bronze in the men’s 5000m to complete a remarkable three-medal campaign at the 2026 continental event.

Gulveer clocked 13:32.75 to finish third in the 5000m and secure his third podium finish at the Games. His latest medal came after he had already claimed silver in both the men’s 1500m and 10,000m events.

The performance further underlined Gulveer’s status as one of India’s leading distance runners and gave the country another landmark moment in Asian Games athletics.

Gulveer Singh Joins Elite List Of Indian Track And Field Medallists

With three medals in a single edition, Gulveer has become only the second Indian man to win three track and field medals at one Asian Games.

The first was Lavy Pinto, who achieved the feat at the inaugural Asian Games in New Delhi in 1951. Pinto won gold in both the 100m and 200m before adding silver as part of India’s 4x100m relay team.

Gulveer’s achievement also adds to a long list of memorable Indian athletics performances at the Asian Games. PT Usha remains the most decorated Indian athlete at a single edition, having won four gold medals and a silver at the 1986 Seoul Games.

Middle-distance runner KM Beenamol also secured three medals at the 2002 Busan Asian Games.

From Commonwealth Games To Asian Games Journey

Gulveer’s latest Asian Games campaign builds on a strong run of performances at major international competitions.

At the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, he won bronze in the men’s 5000m, becoming the first Indian athlete to claim a Commonwealth Games medal in the event.

The distance runner had also tasted success at the continental level before arriving in Japan. He won gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, last year.

Gulveer is also India’s national record holder in the men’s 5000m, making his three-medal Asian Games campaign another significant milestone in his career.

His bronze in the 5000m now completes a rare collection of three podium finishes from the 2026 Asian Games, further strengthening his place among India’s leading distance runners.