Gucci Enters Formula One In Historic Alpine Partnership From 2027 Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gucci partners with Alpine F1 Team beginning 2027.

Team renamed Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team.

New initiative blends luxury, sport values for performance.

Gucci F1 Deal: Gucci is set to make a major entry into the world of Formula One after announcing a landmark partnership with Alpine F1 Team starting from the 2027 season. Under the agreement, the team will officially compete as the Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team, marking a historic first for the sport and the luxury fashion industry. Alpine’s current title sponsor, Austrian water treatment company BWT, will step aside once the new partnership begins.

The collaboration represents another aggressive global branding move by Gucci as the iconic Italian label looks to strengthen its visibility following years of declining sales.

Gucci Expands Presence Beyond Fashion

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The Formula One deal will operate under a new initiative called Gucci Racing, which the brand described as “a new business and experiential platform built around the values of performance, precision, discipline, and excellence at the intersection of luxury and sport."

Financial details of the partnership have not been revealed, but Gucci confirmed the agreement will make it the first luxury fashion house ever to lend its name directly to a Formula One racing team.

The move highlights the growing relationship between luxury brands and elite sports properties, particularly Formula One, which has rapidly expanded its global audience in recent years.

Earlier this month, Gucci also staged a high-profile runway event in New York’s Times Square as part of broader efforts to generate worldwide attention around the brand.

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Alpine Looks To Build Global Identity

For Alpine, the partnership could significantly elevate the team’s commercial identity and global reach.

The French Formula One outfit has continued searching for stronger competitiveness on the grid while also attempting to grow its brand value internationally. A collaboration with one of the world’s most recognisable luxury labels is expected to bring significant marketing appeal ahead of the sport’s next era.

Founded in Florence in 1921, Gucci remains one of the most influential names in global fashion. The company is currently led by President and CEO Francesca Bellettini, while Demna oversees artistic direction.

Formula One Continues Attracting Giants

Formula One’s commercial boom has attracted increasing investment from luxury and lifestyle brands over the last few seasons.

Gucci’s entry into the championship further strengthens the connection between high fashion and motorsport, with Formula One increasingly positioning itself as both a sporting and cultural platform.

Gucci is owned by Kering, which manages several major fashion and luxury houses across industries including couture, leather goods, jewellery, beauty, and eyewear. The partnership is expected to officially begin when the 2027 Formula One season gets underway.