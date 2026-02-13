Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | The final day of the first pre-season test in Bahrain has seen a dramatic shift in the pecking order, with Mercedes finally flexing its muscles. After a stuttering start to the week, George Russell set the timing screens alight during the morning session, recording the fastest lap of the entire test so far and signaling that the Silver Arrows have found their footing in the 2026 technical era.

Russell Breaks the Barrier

George Russell’s morning performance was a statement of intent. Clocking a 1m33.918s on the soft C3 compound, he became the first and only driver to dip below the 1m34s mark throughout the week.

This resurgence was crucial for Mercedes, especially after the team lost significant running on Thursday when Kimi Antonelli was sidelined for an engine change. Russell made up for the deficit by completing 78 laps, the second-highest tally of the session, proving both the pace and the newfound reliability of the W17.

Hamilton and Verstappen in Hot Pursuit

The session remained a star-studded affair at the top of the leaderboard. Lewis Hamilton, continuing his acclimatization to the Scuderia Ferrari, posted a 1m34.209s to sit second-fastest. Hamilton completed a solid 69 laps before the lunch break, showing consistent long-run pace that suggests the Italian outfit is well-prepared for the season opener.

Defending champion Max Verstappen occupied the third spot with a 1m35.341s. While Red Bull appeared over a second off Russell's ultimate pace, the team focused on high-fuel simulations, with Verstappen looking unbothered by the headline times. Ollie Bearman (Haas) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) rounded out the top five, though Piastri remained nearly 2.5 seconds adrift of the lead.

Midfield Grind and Cadillac’s Resilience

The morning provided much-needed track time for the midfield runners. Franco Colapinto enjoyed his most productive outing for Alpine, clocking a personal best of 1m36.874s to finish sixth. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson was the session's "marathon man," completing a staggering 84 laps for Racing Bulls, the most of any driver on the grid.

It wasn't all smooth sailing, however. The session was interrupted by a red flag caused by the Cadillac of Valtteri Bottas late in the first hour. Despite the setback, the American entry managed to return for the final hour of running. Bottas finished at the bottom of the standings with only 37 laps, a reminder of the steep learning curve facing the grid's newest manufacturer.