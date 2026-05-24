Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsGeorge Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout

George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout

The fight for the top spot came down to a chaotic final few moments in Q3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 24 May 2026 09:49 AM (IST)

George Russell snatched a dramatic, last-gasp pole position for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, narrowly edging out his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli in a thrilling qualifying session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Fresh off winning the Montreal Sprint race earlier in the day, Russell produced a flawless final flyer to secure his second pole of the season and his third consecutive pole position at the Canadian circuit.

How Battle for Pole Unfolded

The fight for the top spot came down to a chaotic final few moments in Q3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats:

Early Q3 Struggles: Russell initially looked out of sorts during his opening runs. Complaining of a severe lack of rear grip, he was forced to abort his first flying lap, putting immense pressure on his final attempts.

The McLaren Threat: Reigning world champion Lando Norris looked primed to take pole, holding the provisional top spot with a blistering $1:12.729$.

The Mercedes Surge: As track conditions evolved, the silver cars found their sweet spot. In the dying seconds, Kimi Antonelli put together a stellar final sector to leapfrog Norris with a $1:12.646$, briefly claiming provisional pole.

Russell's "Epic" Response: Being the last car out on track, Russell found an extra gear. Going purple in the middle sector, the British driver crossed the line with a spectacular $1:12.578$ - piping his young Italian teammate by a mere 0.068 seconds.

Mercedes Locks Out Front Row

The razor-thin margin between Russell and Antonelli matches the exact gap that separated the duo during Sprint Qualifying earlier in the weekend. The result secures a dominant front-row lockout for Mercedes, continuing their unblemished 2026 record of five pole positions from the opening five races.

Over the team radio, an ecstatic Russell described the feeling as "the most exhilarating in the world," adding that the mega-lap simply "came out of nowhere" after a highly turbulent setup transition following the morning Sprint.

Rest of the Grid

Behind the dominant Mercedes duo, McLaren locked out the second row, with Lando Norris qualifying third and Oscar Piastri taking fourth.

Lewis Hamilton completed the top five for Ferrari, though his session ended with a trip to the stewards for allegedly impeding Pierre Gasly twice.

Three-time champion Max Verstappen could only manage sixth, taking to the Red Bull team radio to openly question a severe lack of straight-line speed in his car.

The top ten was rounded out by Isack Hadjar (Red Bull), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls), and Franco Colapinto, who secured a fantastic tenth-place starting berth for Alpine. 

With Russell and Antonelli sharing the front row - just hours after the two had a feisty, close-quarters on-track battle and minor disagreement during the Sprint - the run down to Turn 1 on Sunday promises to be an absolute blockbuster.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 24 May 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
George Russell Kimi Antonelli F1 Canadian Grand Prix
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout
George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout
Sports
Sachin Tendulkar's Emotional Message After Son Arjun Tendulkar Shines For LSG
Sachin Tendulkar's Emotional Message After Son Arjun Tendulkar Shines For LSG
Sports
WATCH: Ram Charan Issues Public Apology After Viral Jasprit Bumrah Blunder
WATCH: Ram Charan Issues Public Apology After Viral Jasprit Bumrah Blunder
Sports
Ecstatic to finish game and score century but we will support MI now: PBKS skipper Iyer
Ecstatic to finish game and score century but we will support MI now: PBKS skipper Iyer
Advertisement

Videos

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts
BREAKING NEWS: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP government over electricity crisis
Breaking: Ajay Rai Claims Viral Abusive Video Against PM Modi is AI-Generated
BREAKING NEWS: Marco Rubio lands in Delhi for high-level diplomatic visit
BREAKING NEWS: High Court orders second postmortem in Twisha Sharma case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget