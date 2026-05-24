George Russell Seals Last-Gasp Canadian GP Pole In Mercedes Front-Row Lockout

George Russell snatched a dramatic, last-gasp pole position for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, narrowly edging out his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli in a thrilling qualifying session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Fresh off winning the Montreal Sprint race earlier in the day, Russell produced a flawless final flyer to secure his second pole of the season and his third consecutive pole position at the Canadian circuit.

How Battle for Pole Unfolded

The fight for the top spot came down to a chaotic final few moments in Q3, keeping fans on the edge of their seats:

Early Q3 Struggles: Russell initially looked out of sorts during his opening runs. Complaining of a severe lack of rear grip, he was forced to abort his first flying lap, putting immense pressure on his final attempts.

The McLaren Threat: Reigning world champion Lando Norris looked primed to take pole, holding the provisional top spot with a blistering $1:12.729$.

The Mercedes Surge: As track conditions evolved, the silver cars found their sweet spot. In the dying seconds, Kimi Antonelli put together a stellar final sector to leapfrog Norris with a $1:12.646$, briefly claiming provisional pole.

Russell's "Epic" Response: Being the last car out on track, Russell found an extra gear. Going purple in the middle sector, the British driver crossed the line with a spectacular $1:12.578$ - piping his young Italian teammate by a mere 0.068 seconds.

Mercedes Locks Out Front Row

The razor-thin margin between Russell and Antonelli matches the exact gap that separated the duo during Sprint Qualifying earlier in the weekend. The result secures a dominant front-row lockout for Mercedes, continuing their unblemished 2026 record of five pole positions from the opening five races.

Over the team radio, an ecstatic Russell described the feeling as "the most exhilarating in the world," adding that the mega-lap simply "came out of nowhere" after a highly turbulent setup transition following the morning Sprint.

Rest of the Grid

Behind the dominant Mercedes duo, McLaren locked out the second row, with Lando Norris qualifying third and Oscar Piastri taking fourth.

Lewis Hamilton completed the top five for Ferrari, though his session ended with a trip to the stewards for allegedly impeding Pierre Gasly twice.

Three-time champion Max Verstappen could only manage sixth, taking to the Red Bull team radio to openly question a severe lack of straight-line speed in his car.

The top ten was rounded out by Isack Hadjar (Red Bull), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls), and Franco Colapinto, who secured a fantastic tenth-place starting berth for Alpine.

With Russell and Antonelli sharing the front row - just hours after the two had a feisty, close-quarters on-track battle and minor disagreement during the Sprint - the run down to Turn 1 on Sunday promises to be an absolute blockbuster.