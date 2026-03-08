Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Australian GP 2026 Race Results: The dawn of Formula 1’s radical new technical era has arrived with a silver lining. Mercedes made a thunderous statement at the season-opening 2026 Australian Grand Prix, as George Russell and rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli navigated a fierce early battle with Ferrari to claim a dominant 1-2 finish.

As the hybrid engines roared for the first time under the new regulations at Albert Park, the "Silver Arrows" proved they have mastered the engineering reset, leaving their rivals scrambling to close a significant performance gap.

The Silver Sweep: Russell Holds Off Antonelli

George Russell showcased the composure of a veteran to lead the field, but all eyes were on 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli. In his debut race for the senior Mercedes squad, Antonelli pushed his teammate to the limit, finishing less than three seconds behind.

The Ferrari Threat: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton—making his highly anticipated race debut for the Scuderia—locked into a thrilling four-way scrap with the Mercedes duo early on. However, as the race progressed, the Ferraris simply couldn't match the tire management and straight-line speed of the W17.

Podium Finishers: Leclerc ultimately secured the final step on the podium, finishing 15 seconds adrift of Russell, with Hamilton trailing his teammate in fourth.

Drama for McLaren and Red Bull

While Mercedes celebrated, it was a weekend of "what ifs" for the other title contenders.

Oscar Piastri’s Heartbreak: In a shocking turn of events, home favorite Oscar Piastri failed to even start the race. The Australian crashed his McLaren on the reconnaissance lap while heading to the grid, leaving the Melbourne crowd in stunned silence.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen: Reigning World Champion Lando Norris managed a P5 finish, while Max Verstappen produced a resilient recovery drive. After a heavy crash in qualifying forced him to start down the order, Verstappen sliced through the midfield to finish sixth, just three seconds behind his McLaren rival.

2026 Australian GP: Official Race Results

1. George Russell (Mercedes): 1:24:16.822

2. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): +2.974s

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +15.519s

4. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): +16.144s

5. Lando Norris (McLaren): +51.741s

6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +54.617s

7. Ollie Bearman (Haas): +1 lap

8. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls): +1 lap

9. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi): +1 lap

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1 lap

The Grid Shake-up: Rookies and New Teams

The 2026 opener provided a first look at the sport's massive overhaul. Ollie Bearman (Haas) and Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) impressed by scoring points on the opening day of the season. Meanwhile, the debut of Cadillac saw a tough outing, with Sergio Perez finishing three laps down and Valtteri Bottas failing to finish.

DNF/DNS List:

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): Technical failure.

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull): Collision.

Oscar Piastri (McLaren): Pre-race crash (DNS).

Nico Hulkenberg (Audi): Mechanical issue (DNS).