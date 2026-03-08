Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Mercedes' George Russell, Kimi Antonelli Secure 1-2 In 2026 Australian Grand Prix

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Mercedes' George Russell, Kimi Antonelli Secure 1-2 In 2026 Australian Grand Prix

AUS GP Race Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli silence the doubters with a 1-2 finish at Albert Park. Max Verstappen recovered from a qualifying disaster as Oscar Piastri missed his home race.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australian GP 2026 Race Results: The dawn of Formula 1’s radical new technical era has arrived with a silver lining. Mercedes made a thunderous statement at the season-opening 2026 Australian Grand Prix, as George Russell and rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli navigated a fierce early battle with Ferrari to claim a dominant 1-2 finish.

As the hybrid engines roared for the first time under the new regulations at Albert Park, the "Silver Arrows" proved they have mastered the engineering reset, leaving their rivals scrambling to close a significant performance gap.

The Silver Sweep: Russell Holds Off Antonelli

George Russell showcased the composure of a veteran to lead the field, but all eyes were on 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli. In his debut race for the senior Mercedes squad, Antonelli pushed his teammate to the limit, finishing less than three seconds behind.

The Ferrari Threat: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton—making his highly anticipated race debut for the Scuderia—locked into a thrilling four-way scrap with the Mercedes duo early on. However, as the race progressed, the Ferraris simply couldn't match the tire management and straight-line speed of the W17.

Podium Finishers: Leclerc ultimately secured the final step on the podium, finishing 15 seconds adrift of Russell, with Hamilton trailing his teammate in fourth.

Drama for McLaren and Red Bull

While Mercedes celebrated, it was a weekend of "what ifs" for the other title contenders.

Oscar Piastri’s Heartbreak: In a shocking turn of events, home favorite Oscar Piastri failed to even start the race. The Australian crashed his McLaren on the reconnaissance lap while heading to the grid, leaving the Melbourne crowd in stunned silence.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen: Reigning World Champion Lando Norris managed a P5 finish, while Max Verstappen produced a resilient recovery drive. After a heavy crash in qualifying forced him to start down the order, Verstappen sliced through the midfield to finish sixth, just three seconds behind his McLaren rival.

2026 Australian GP: Official Race Results

1. George Russell (Mercedes): 1:24:16.822

2. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): +2.974s

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +15.519s

4. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): +16.144s

5. Lando Norris (McLaren): +51.741s

6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +54.617s

7. Ollie Bearman (Haas): +1 lap

8. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls): +1 lap

9. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi): +1 lap

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1 lap

The Grid Shake-up: Rookies and New Teams

The 2026 opener provided a first look at the sport's massive overhaul. Ollie Bearman (Haas) and Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) impressed by scoring points on the opening day of the season. Meanwhile, the debut of Cadillac saw a tough outing, with Sergio Perez finishing three laps down and Valtteri Bottas failing to finish.

DNF/DNS List:

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): Technical failure.

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull): Collision.

Oscar Piastri (McLaren): Pre-race crash (DNS).

Nico Hulkenberg (Audi): Mechanical issue (DNS).

 

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 Australian Grand Prix?

George Russell of Mercedes won the 2026 Australian Grand Prix. He led a dominant 1-2 finish for the Mercedes team.

Who finished second in the 2026 Australian Grand Prix?

Kimi Antonelli, a rookie for Mercedes, secured second place in his debut race, finishing just under three seconds behind his teammate George Russell.

What happened to Oscar Piastri at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix?

Oscar Piastri crashed his McLaren on the reconnaissance lap before the race and was unable to start, much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

Which teams showed strong performance in the 2026 Australian Grand Prix?

Mercedes demonstrated a strong performance with a 1-2 finish. Ferrari secured third and fourth place, while McLaren and Red Bull drivers finished fifth and sixth.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix F1 2026 ABP Live F1 Pit Stop Australian GP 2026 AUstralian GP Race Results
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Mercedes' George Russell, Kimi Antonelli Secure 1-2 In 2026 Australian Grand Prix
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Mercedes' George Russell, Kimi Antonelli Secure 1-2 In 2026 Australian Grand Prix
Sports
IND vs NZ Final Pitch Report: Will Mixed-Soil Strip Turn T20 WC Final Into A Batting Paradise?
IND vs NZ Final Pitch Report: Will Mixed-Soil Strip Turn T20 WC Final Into A Batting Paradise?
Sports
IPL 2026 Schedule: Start Date, Final, First Match And Playoffs Details
IPL 2026 Schedule: Start Date, Final, First Match And Playoffs Details
Sports
Team India's T20 World Cup Finals Record Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2026 Clash
Team India's T20 World Cup Finals Record Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2026 Clash
Advertisement

Videos

War Alert: Iran Says It Is Ready for Six-Month War as Israel Expands Strikes Across Region
Breaking News: US and Israel Reportedly Plan to Seize Iran’s Uranium Stockpile Amid Escalating War
Politics: Protocol Violation During President’s West Bengal Visit Sparks Political Row
Breaking News: Iran Threatens Massive Destruction in Middle East, Fires Missiles as Israel Intercepts Attack
Breaking news: Iran Claims Attack on US Fifth Fleet, Says 21 American Soldiers Killed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget