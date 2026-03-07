Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Australian GP Qualifying Highlights: George Russell stormed to a sensational pole position at the season-opening 2026 Australian Grand Prix, leading a dominant Mercedes 1-2 that signals a massive power shift on the grid. Under the new 2026 technical regulations, Russell's lap of 1:18.518 at Albert Park proved untouchable, but the real story was his teenage teammate, Kimi Antonelli, who completed a "miracle" comeback to secure P2.

Australian GP Session Highlights: Verstappen’s Red Bull Nightmare

The biggest shock of the day came from 4-time champion Max Verstappen. In a disastrous start to his 2026 campaign, Verstappen suffered a rear-axle lock on his first flying lap in Q1, spinning his Red Bull-Ford into the barriers. He will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

The 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli nearly missed qualifying after a massive crash in FP3. His mechanics rebuilt the car in record time, and he rewarded them by securing a front-row start on his full-time debut.

Charles Leclerc outqualified new teammate Lewis Hamilton, while the McLarens of Piastri and Norris struggled to match the raw straight-line speed of the Mercedes power units.

The new 11th team on the grid, Cadillac, saw both Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas eliminated in Q1 as they continue to find their footing.

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026: Official Qualifying Results

The grid for the season opener at Albert Park is officially set. Following a chaotic session that saw a Mercedes sweep and a Red Bull disaster, here is the full classification for Sunday’s race:

1. George Russell (Mercedes): 1:18.518 — A clinical performance to secure the first pole of the new technical era.

2. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): +0.293 — The teenage sensation overcomes an FP3 crash to lock out the front row for the Silver Arrows.

3. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull): +0.785 — The lone bright spot for Red Bull, stepping up after his teammate’s early exit.

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.809 — Outpaces his legendary new teammate to lead the Scuderia’s charge.

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.862 — The home favorite finds just enough pace to secure a top-five start.

6. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.957 — Struggles slightly with tire temperature but remains in the podium hunt.

7. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): +0.960 — A solid debut in red, though nearly a second off his former teammate’s pole time.

8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): +1.476 — Shows great composure to lead the midfield battle.

9. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls): +2.729 — A massive achievement for the rookie to reach the Q3 shootout on debut.

10. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi): No time set — Mechanical issues plagued his Q3, but he secures a historic top-10 start for Audi.

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi): Misses the top 10 by a fraction as Audi shows promising early speed.

12. Oliver Bearman (Haas): Strong showing for the youngster, outqualifying his more experienced teammate.

13. Esteban Ocon (Haas): Unable to maximize the final run in Q2.

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): Reflects the ongoing struggles for the French outfit under the new regulations.

15. Alex Albon (Williams): Squeezed the maximum out of a difficult car to reach the second session.

16. Franco Colapinto (Alpine): Eliminated in Q2 as he continues to adapt to the new chassis.

17. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): A shock Q1 exit as Aston Martin appears to have regressed significantly.

18. Sergio Perez (Cadillac): A difficult debut for the American team; Perez finds himself stranded in the bottom five.

19. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac): Unable to find the rhythm required to lift Cadillac out of the Q1 cellar.

20. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): The champion will start from the back after a rare error led to a session-ending spin.

21. Carlos Sainz (Williams): A nightmare debut for Sainz at Williams as he fails to escape the bottom two.

22. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): Propels the rear of the field in what was a forgettable day for the Silverstone-based team.