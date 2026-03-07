Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: George Russell Claims Pole At Australian GP As Max Verstappen Crashes In Q1

Mercedes dominates! George Russell takes pole for the 2026 Australian GP, with rookie Kimi Antonelli P2. Max Verstappen crashes out in Q1 and will start 20th.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australian GP Qualifying Highlights: George Russell stormed to a sensational pole position at the season-opening 2026 Australian Grand Prix, leading a dominant Mercedes 1-2 that signals a massive power shift on the grid. Under the new 2026 technical regulations, Russell's lap of 1:18.518 at Albert Park proved untouchable, but the real story was his teenage teammate, Kimi Antonelli, who completed a "miracle" comeback to secure P2.

Australian GP Session Highlights: Verstappen’s Red Bull Nightmare

The biggest shock of the day came from 4-time champion Max Verstappen. In a disastrous start to his 2026 campaign, Verstappen suffered a rear-axle lock on his first flying lap in Q1, spinning his Red Bull-Ford into the barriers. He will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

The 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli nearly missed qualifying after a massive crash in FP3. His mechanics rebuilt the car in record time, and he rewarded them by securing a front-row start on his full-time debut.

Charles Leclerc outqualified new teammate Lewis Hamilton, while the McLarens of Piastri and Norris struggled to match the raw straight-line speed of the Mercedes power units.

The new 11th team on the grid, Cadillac, saw both Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas eliminated in Q1 as they continue to find their footing.

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026: Official Qualifying Results

The grid for the season opener at Albert Park is officially set. Following a chaotic session that saw a Mercedes sweep and a Red Bull disaster, here is the full classification for Sunday’s race:

1. George Russell (Mercedes): 1:18.518 — A clinical performance to secure the first pole of the new technical era.

2. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): +0.293 — The teenage sensation overcomes an FP3 crash to lock out the front row for the Silver Arrows.

3. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull): +0.785 — The lone bright spot for Red Bull, stepping up after his teammate’s early exit.

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.809 — Outpaces his legendary new teammate to lead the Scuderia’s charge.

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.862 — The home favorite finds just enough pace to secure a top-five start.

6. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.957 — Struggles slightly with tire temperature but remains in the podium hunt.

7. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): +0.960 — A solid debut in red, though nearly a second off his former teammate’s pole time.

8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): +1.476 — Shows great composure to lead the midfield battle.

9. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls): +2.729 — A massive achievement for the rookie to reach the Q3 shootout on debut.

10. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi): No time set — Mechanical issues plagued his Q3, but he secures a historic top-10 start for Audi.

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi): Misses the top 10 by a fraction as Audi shows promising early speed.

12. Oliver Bearman (Haas): Strong showing for the youngster, outqualifying his more experienced teammate.

13. Esteban Ocon (Haas): Unable to maximize the final run in Q2.

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): Reflects the ongoing struggles for the French outfit under the new regulations.

15. Alex Albon (Williams): Squeezed the maximum out of a difficult car to reach the second session.

16. Franco Colapinto (Alpine): Eliminated in Q2 as he continues to adapt to the new chassis.

17. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): A shock Q1 exit as Aston Martin appears to have regressed significantly.

18. Sergio Perez (Cadillac): A difficult debut for the American team; Perez finds himself stranded in the bottom five.

19. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac): Unable to find the rhythm required to lift Cadillac out of the Q1 cellar.

20. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): The champion will start from the back after a rare error led to a session-ending spin.

21. Carlos Sainz (Williams): A nightmare debut for Sainz at Williams as he fails to escape the bottom two.

22. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): Propels the rear of the field in what was a forgettable day for the Silverstone-based team.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who secured pole position for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix?

George Russell achieved pole position with a lap of 1:18.518 at Albert Park under the new 2026 technical regulations.

What happened to Max Verstappen during qualifying?

Max Verstappen suffered a rear-axle lock on his first flying lap, spinning his Red Bull into the barriers. He will start the race from the back of the grid.

How did Kimi Antonelli perform in his debut qualifying session?

Despite a massive crash in FP3, Kimi Antonelli secured P2, completing a remarkable comeback to start on the front row for his full-time debut.

Which new team struggled in their first qualifying session?

The new 11th team, Cadillac, saw both Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas eliminated in Q1 as they continue to adapt.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Formula 1 Max Verstappen F1 2026 Australian GP Qualifying Results Autralian GP George Russel
