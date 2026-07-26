Malaysia Returns To F1 Calendar After 9 Years As Bahrain Grand Prix Moves To Sepang

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malaysia's Sepang circuit returns, hosting cancelled Bahrain Grand Prix.

Replacement race scheduled October 2-4, 2026.

The move helps preserve the 24-race season.

Upcoming Middle East races remain uncertain; contingency plans exist.

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Malaysia will return to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time since 2017 after organisers confirmed that the cancelled Bahrain Grand Prix will be staged at the Sepang International Circuit from October 2-4, 2026. The move keeps the championship on track to complete a 24-race season despite ongoing disruption caused by conflict in the Middle East.

Sepang Back On Formula 1 Calendar After Nine Years

Formula 1 and the FIA announced on Sunday that Sepang will host the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, replacing the race originally scheduled for Bahrain earlier this season.

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled in April because of the conflict in the Middle East. Formula 1 has now found an alternative venue to preserve the championship calendar.

Sepang last hosted a Formula 1 race in 2017 before Malaysia stepped away from the sport because of rising hosting costs and declining attendance.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali welcomed the return of one of the sport's most popular circuits.

"This is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue," Domenicali said in a statement released by Formula 1.

He also praised the venue's history with the championship.

"Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world."

End-Of-Season Calendar Still Uncertain

Although Bahrain has now been replaced, uncertainty remains over the final part of the season.

The Qatar Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are still scheduled for November 29 and December 6, but both events remain under review because of the regional situation.

Formula 1 has not confirmed whether those races will go ahead as planned. Officials are expected to monitor developments before making a final decision later in September or early October.

According to AFP, several contingency plans are already being discussed inside the paddock if further changes become necessary.

Europe And Las Vegas Remain Backup Options

One proposal would see Formula 1 stage two consecutive races in Las Vegas to complete the championship.

Another option involves bringing the season back to Europe. Imola in Italy and Portimão in Portugal are understood to be the leading candidates should replacement races become necessary.

No final decision has been taken, with Formula 1 choosing to wait before making further changes to the calendar.

For now, the return of Sepang ensures fans will once again see Formula 1 racing at one of the championship's most celebrated circuits after a nine-year absence.