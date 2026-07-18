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English NewsSportsFormer U17 World Champion Neha wins gold medal in 59kg category at Budapest Ranking Series

Former U17 World Champion Neha wins gold medal in 59kg category at Budapest Ranking Series

Budapest, Jul 17 (PTI): Former U17 World Champion Neha delivered a gritty performance to capture the gold medal in the women’s 59kg category on the third day of the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial Senior Ranking Tournamen.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 12:02 AM (IST)

Budapest, Jul 17 (PTI): Former U17 World Champion Neha delivered a gritty performance to capture the gold medal in the women’s 59kg category on the third day of the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament.

Continuing her senior circuit breakthrough, Neha displayed exceptional tactical composure under pressure to overcome USA's Abigail E. Nette in the championship bout.

The Indian wrestler edged out Nette 6-4 on points (VPO1) to stand atop the podium and secure India's second gold medal of the tournament, matching Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat's opening-day triumph.

India's medal rush continued in the 62kg women's wrestling division, with the contingent capturing both a silver and a bronze.

Mansi fought her way into the gold medal match against Canada's Ana P. Godinez Gonzalez, but was forced to settle for a well-earned silver after an unfortunate injury curtailed her bout.

In the bronze medal play-off of the same weight class, Savita produced a high-scoring, dominant display to overpower Kazakhstan's Irina Kuznetsova 14-5.

With these three podium finishes, the squad has now expanded its overall medal haul to eight medals, comprising two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

The action will shift to the remaining women's wrestling categories and the start of the Greco-Roman division on Saturday.

In women's wrestling, India’s challenge will be spearheaded by Nishu (53kg), Neha Sharma (57kg), Deeksha Malik (72kg), and Priya (76kg). In Greco-Roman, Anil will take the mat in the 72kg category, alongside Rohit Bura and Kumar Sunil competing in the 87kg division. PTI ATK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Jul 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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