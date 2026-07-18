Zinedine Zidane To Take Charge Of France! FIFA World Cup Winner Agrees To Replace Deschamps

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zinedine Zidane is expected to become France's next head coach.

He committed early to France, rejecting other club offers.

Appointment follows Deschamps' farewell, ending a successful era.

Zidane France Coach: French football is on the verge of a historic managerial transition, with Zinedine Zidane expected to become the next head coach of the France national team. According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the French Football Federation (FFF) has chosen the former FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder to succeed Didier Deschamps, signalling the start of a new chapter for Les Bleus. The appointment is expected to be formalised in the coming days once Deschamps officially steps down.

Zidane Chose France Over Club Offers

Romano reported that Zidane had committed to the France project well before the team's current tournament reached its conclusion.

Despite receiving interest from several clubs since December, the French legend reportedly remained focused on only one opportunity.

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According to Romano, Zidane had already accepted the national team role, with preparations behind the scenes progressing well in advance.

His coaching staff is also said to have been finalised, leaving only the signing of the official contract once Deschamps completes his farewell as France manager.

End Of A Historic Deschamps Era

France's managerial change comes after their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final defeat to Spain. Les Bleus will now play one final match under Deschamps when they face England in the third-place playoff.

Deschamps leaves behind one of the most successful managerial spells in French football history. Having captained France to their maiden World Cup title in 1998 alongside Zidane, he later guided the national team to a second World Cup triumph as head coach.

During his tenure, France also reached the UEFA Euro 2016 final and finished runners-up at the FIFA World Cup after losing an unforgettable final to Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Now, attention turns to Zidane, who built an extraordinary managerial reputation with Real Madrid, leading the Spanish giants to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles.