Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballWorld's Smallest Nation To Reach FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage; Population Will Surprise You

World's Smallest Nation To Reach FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage; Population Will Surprise You

Cape Verde's disciplined defensive display against Saudi Arabia in their final group match resulted in another 0-0 draw, enough to secure second place in the group and a place in the knockout rounds.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 01:23 PM (IST)

Cape Verde have scripted one of the biggest fairy tales of FIFA World Cup 2026 by reaching the Round of 32 in their debut appearance. The island nation, located off the west coast of Africa and home to a population of roughly 550,000, secured qualification after playing out a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia.

In doing so, Cape Verde became the least-populous nation ever to reach the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup.

Unbeaten Against Strong Opposition

Drawn into a challenging group, Cape Verde exceeded all expectations by remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage. They began their campaign with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against 2010 world champions Spain before earning an impressive 2-2 draw against two-time champions Uruguay.

A disciplined defensive display against Saudi Arabia in their final group match resulted in another 0-0 draw, enough to secure second place in the group and a place in the knockout rounds. Spain finished top of the standings after defeating Uruguay.

Argentina Await in Round of 32

Cape Verde's reward is a blockbuster Round of 32 clash against reigning world champions Argentina. The knockout fixture is scheduled to be played in Miami on July 3, where the African underdogs will be aiming to pull off another major upset and continue their dream World Cup run.

Veteran Goalkeeper Vojinha Leads Way

A key figure behind Cape Verde's remarkable campaign has been 40-year-old goalkeeper Vojinha, whose performances have earned widespread praise.

Against Saudi Arabia, the veteran shot-stopper produced three crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet. He denied Mohammed Kanno's header in first-half stoppage time, kept out a powerful effort from Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat after the break, and produced another outstanding stop in the 92nd minute to prevent Abdullah Al-Hamdan from finding the net.

His heroics ensured Cape Verde held on for the draw that sealed a historic place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cape Verde's notable achievement in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Cape Verde reached the Round of 32 in their debut appearance. They are the least-populous nation ever to reach the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup.

How did Cape Verde perform in the group stage?

Cape Verde remained unbeaten throughout the group stage. They secured draws against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia, finishing second in their group.

Who will Cape Verde play in the Round of 32?

Cape Verde is set to face reigning world champions Argentina in the Round of 32. This match will be played in Miami on July 3.

Who is a key player for Cape Verde in their World Cup campaign?

Veteran 40-year-old goalkeeper Vojinha has been a key figure. He made three crucial saves against Saudi Arabia to preserve a clean sheet and secure qualification.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 27 Jun 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Cape Verde FIFA World CUp 2026 FIFA World Cup Knockouts
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
World's Smallest Nation To Reach FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage; Population Will Surprise You
World's Smallest Nation To Reach FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage; Population Will Surprise You
Football
WATCH: Heartbreak For Iran As VAR Denies Goal In Crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Match
WATCH: Heartbreak For Iran As VAR Denies Goal In Crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Match
Football
WATCH: Cape Verde Celebrate Historic Qualification For FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32
WATCH: Cape Verde Celebrate Historic Qualification For FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32
Football
No Lionel Messi In Argentina's Starting XI vs Jordan - Reason Revealed
No Lionel Messi In Argentina's Starting XI vs Jordan - Reason Revealed
Advertisement

Videos

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Bank Staff Under Scanner as Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies Further
CRIME UPDATE: Siya's Parents Questioned as Police Deepen Probe into Ketan Murder Conspiracy Case
POLITICAL UPDATE: RCP Singh Meets Nitish Kumar Amid JDU Rift, Supporters Allege Leaders Blocked Access
BOLLYWOOD UPDATE : Salman Khan May Shift From Galaxy Apartments to New Sea-Facing Bandra Residence
AVIATION ALERT: Lithium Battery Fire Triggers Panic Aboard Air China Flight, Major Disaster Averted
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget