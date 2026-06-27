Cape Verde reached the Round of 32 in their debut appearance. They are the least-populous nation ever to reach the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup.
World's Smallest Nation To Reach FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage; Population Will Surprise You
Cape Verde's disciplined defensive display against Saudi Arabia in their final group match resulted in another 0-0 draw, enough to secure second place in the group and a place in the knockout rounds.
Cape Verde have scripted one of the biggest fairy tales of FIFA World Cup 2026 by reaching the Round of 32 in their debut appearance. The island nation, located off the west coast of Africa and home to a population of roughly 550,000, secured qualification after playing out a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia.
In doing so, Cape Verde became the least-populous nation ever to reach the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup.
Unbeaten Against Strong Opposition
Drawn into a challenging group, Cape Verde exceeded all expectations by remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage. They began their campaign with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against 2010 world champions Spain before earning an impressive 2-2 draw against two-time champions Uruguay.
A disciplined defensive display against Saudi Arabia in their final group match resulted in another 0-0 draw, enough to secure second place in the group and a place in the knockout rounds. Spain finished top of the standings after defeating Uruguay.
Argentina Await in Round of 32
Cape Verde's reward is a blockbuster Round of 32 clash against reigning world champions Argentina. The knockout fixture is scheduled to be played in Miami on July 3, where the African underdogs will be aiming to pull off another major upset and continue their dream World Cup run.
Veteran Goalkeeper Vojinha Leads Way
A key figure behind Cape Verde's remarkable campaign has been 40-year-old goalkeeper Vojinha, whose performances have earned widespread praise.
Against Saudi Arabia, the veteran shot-stopper produced three crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet. He denied Mohammed Kanno's header in first-half stoppage time, kept out a powerful effort from Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat after the break, and produced another outstanding stop in the 92nd minute to prevent Abdullah Al-Hamdan from finding the net.
His heroics ensured Cape Verde held on for the draw that sealed a historic place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Cape Verde's notable achievement in the FIFA World Cup 2026?
How did Cape Verde perform in the group stage?
Cape Verde remained unbeaten throughout the group stage. They secured draws against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia, finishing second in their group.
Who will Cape Verde play in the Round of 32?
Cape Verde is set to face reigning world champions Argentina in the Round of 32. This match will be played in Miami on July 3.
Who is a key player for Cape Verde in their World Cup campaign?
Veteran 40-year-old goalkeeper Vojinha has been a key figure. He made three crucial saves against Saudi Arabia to preserve a clean sheet and secure qualification.