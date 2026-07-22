World Cup Champions Honored With Unique Tomato Reward And Stadium Renamings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New city monument will honor town's three World Cup winners.

Following Spain's triumph in the FIFA World Cup final over Argentina, midfilders Fabián Ruiz and Pablo Páez Gavira, known globally as Gavi, returned home to a remarkably distinctive celebration. In their hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca in Andalusia, local officials rewarded the pair with one of the area's most famous agricultural customs: their exact body weight in local tomatoes.

Here is the full coverage of how this unique homecoming unfolded.

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Unique Agricultural Tradition

The town of Los Palacios y Villafranca, famous across Spain for producing the prized "bombón colorao" tomato variety, has long celebrated its sporting legends through its primary produce. Upon their arrival at the Plaza de Andalucía, Fabián Ruiz and Gavi stepped onto a public scale as part of an official civic ceremony hosted by the town council and local agricultural cooperatives.

Between the two midfielders, around 140 kilograms (308 lbs) of fresh tomatoes were weighed out and gifted directly to the players. This tradition was previously carried out in 2010 when former Spain winger Jesús Navas who also hails from Los Palacios was gifted his body weight in tomatoes after Spain's first-ever World Cup victory in South Africa.

Stadium Renamings And Permanent Tributes

Beyond the agricultural bounty, the municipality announced long-term honors to cement the legacy of both stars in local football history:

Stadium Renamings: The town’s two main local stadiums are being officially renamed. The Marismas stadium, where Fabián Ruiz began his youth career at Los Palacios CF, will now be called the "Fabián Ruiz" Stadium. Meanwhile, the San Sebastián stadium, home ground for La Liara Balompié where Gavi played as a six-year-old, will be renamed "Pablo Páez Gavira 'Gavi".

City Monument: During the reception, the City Council presented a architectural model for a new monument set to be erected on Juan José Vaquero Avenue. The installation will pay permanent tribute to the town's three World Cup winners: Jesús Navas, Fabián Ruiz, and Gavi.

From International Glory To Local Roots

The grand reception followed a massive nationwide celebration in Madrid, where over two million fans gathered to celebrate Spain's 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina in the World Cup final. Ferran Torres scored the dramatic 106th-minute winner to secure Spain's second World Cup title and extend their unbeaten streak to a record 38 matches under manager Luis de la Fuente.

Addressing their neighbors from the balcony of City Hall, both players expressed deep gratitude to the town where their respective footballing journeys began before they went on to conquer world football.