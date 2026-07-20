Why Rodri Won FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball Over Lionel Messi - Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rodri won Golden Ball as Spain claimed FIFA World Cup.

He controlled midfield, linking defense and attack masterfully.

His influence surpassed Messi's goals, surprising many fans.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Rodri was named the winner of the Golden Ball at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after leading Spain to a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final. The decision surprised many fans, with Lionel Messi finishing the tournament with eight goals and four assists. However, FIFA's Technical Study Group judged Rodri's influence across the tournament to be greater than any other player.

Rodri Controlled Spain's Midfield Throughout The Tournament

Rodri was the foundation of Spain's unbeaten World Cup campaign. The Manchester City midfielder dictated the tempo in every match, linked defence with attack and gave his side control whenever they had possession.

He completed 694 passes across eight matches with a passing accuracy of 94 per cent, setting a new World Cup record for the most completed passes in a single tournament.

While those numbers do not attract the same attention as goals or assists, they reflect how central Rodri was to Spain's style of play.

Rodri's Performance In The Final Made The Difference

The final against Argentina showed exactly why Rodri was so highly rated throughout the tournament.

Spain controlled possession for long periods, with Rodri breaking up attacks and keeping the midfield organised. Argentina struggled to build through the centre, leaving Lionel Messi with little space to influence the game in dangerous areas.

Spain eventually found the winner through Ferran Torres in extra time, but Rodri had already laid the platform with another composed display in midfield.

The Golden Ball Rewards Overall Influence, Not Just Goals

The Golden Ball is awarded to the tournament's best player, not necessarily its top scorer.

Messi produced another outstanding World Cup, finishing with eight goals and four assists while leading Argentina to the final. He was one of the favourites for the award until the final whistle.

FIFA's Technical Study Group, however, looked beyond attacking numbers. Spain won every knockout match, lifted the trophy and conceded only one goal during the tournament. Rodri played a key role in that success from the opening game to the final.

Rodri Adds Another Major Honour

Winning the Golden Ball is another milestone in Rodri's career. It places him among a small group of midfielders to receive the award, a position that often goes unnoticed compared to forwards.

His World Cup performances showed why he is regarded as one of the game's best holding midfielders. Spain built their success around his composure, positioning and decision-making.

Messi once again delivered a memorable tournament, but FIFA's voting panel believed Rodri had the greater overall impact on the team that finished as world champions.