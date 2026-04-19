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HomeSportsFootballWhy India Might Miss Messi And Ronaldo's Final FIFA World Cup Dance

Why India Might Miss Messi And Ronaldo's Final FIFA World Cup Dance

At present, no Indian broadcaster has been confirmed for the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

As of April 19, 2026, with the FIFA World Cup less than two months away, Indian football fans face a shocking reality: there is currently no confirmed broadcaster for the tournament in India. This unprecedented standoff threatens to black out what is widely considered the "final dance" for legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Why Networks are Hesitating

Fans are eager to see Argentina defend their title and Portugal hunt for glory, but major Indian networks like Sony and JioStar are playing a high-stakes game of chicken with FIFA. Here’s why:

Time Zone Trap: Hosted across USA, Canada, and Mexico, most matches will kick off between 12:00 AM and 5:00 AM IST. Broadcasters fear that casual viewers won't wake up at 3:00 AM for group-stage matches, leading to a massive drop in ad revenue compared to prime-time events.

The "Price Tag" Shock: FIFA initially valued India rights (bundled for 2026 and 2030) at a staggering $100 million. Despite reportedly slashing the price to $35 million (a 65% cut) due to lack of interest, networks still view the investment as "too risky" given the difficult timings.

Cricket Over Everything: With IPL 2026 reaching its business end and a packed cricket calendar ahead, broadcasters are hesitant to burn cash on a property that doesn't guarantee a return on investment.

Will Doordarshan Step In?

In a surprising twist, Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan) has emerged as a potential savior. Under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, major sporting events of national importance must be accessible to the public.

If private players completely pull out, the government broadcaster could secure the rights, making the World Cup free-to-air for millions - albeit with simpler production quality.

Messi and Ronaldo: The Stakes

The broadcast blackout would be a tragedy for the sub-continent’s massive fan bases.

Lionel Messi (38): Poised to lead Argentina’s title defense in what is likely his record-breaking 6th World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo (41): Already confirmed that 2026 will be his final tournament, aiming for the only major trophy missing from his cabinet.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a confirmed broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup in India?

As of April 19, 2026, there is no confirmed broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup in India. Major networks are hesitant due to various factors.

Why are Indian networks hesitant to broadcast the FIFA World Cup?

Key reasons include the unfavorable match timings (late night/early morning IST) and the perceived high cost of broadcast rights, making the investment risky.

Could Doordarshan broadcast the FIFA World Cup in India?

Yes, Doordarshan might step in under the Sports Broadcasting Signals Act if private broadcasters completely withdraw. This would make the tournament free-to-air.

What makes this World Cup significant for Messi and Ronaldo?

This tournament is anticipated to be the 'final dance' for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with both legends likely participating in their last World Cup.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup
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