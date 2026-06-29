Why Broadcasters Blurred South Korea Coach's Face On Live TV

In an unprecedented and highly controversial editorial move, South Korea’s national public broadcaster, the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), intentionally blurred out the face of national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo during a television broadcast.

The bizarre visual censorship occurred during the airing of Myung-bo's post-match press conference following South Korea’s premature and embarrassing group-stage exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. The imagery quickly went viral across global social media platforms, serving as a stark illustration of the toxic relationship between the team's leadership and the South Korean public.

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Suite à la défaite choc de la #Corée du Sud 🇰🇷contre l’Afrique du Sud à la Coupe du Monde 2026, la chaîne KBS furieuse du fiasco, le média a été jusqu'à flouter comme un criminel le visage du sélectionneur Hong Myung-bo. pic.twitter.com/dwBYBq8l7G — AsieNews (@AsiaNews_FR) June 28, 2026

Symbolic Move Reflecting Public Fury

The decision by KBS to apply a digital blur over the head coach’s face was not due to a legal issue or a technical glitch. Instead, it was executed as a heavy-handed symbolic gesture mirroring the immense public anger and collective disappointment sweeping across the nation.

By filtering out his face, the broadcaster effectively treated the national team manager like an individual under criminal investigation or a persona non grata.

This public shaming highlights how deeply the team's performance alienated fans back home. Public outrage has reached such a fever pitch that domestic restaurants and businesses have started placing "No Entry for Hong Myung-bo" signs on their doors, while police have had to track online threats targeting the coach ahead of the team's return to Incheon International Airport.

Immediate Resignation and Government Intervention

The intense backlash from the broadcast and the public quickly made Myung-bo’s position completely untenable. The 57-year-old tactician officially tendered his resignation with immediate effect, cutting short a contract meant to run through the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The sporting disaster has now escalated into a political issue. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung publicly addressed the elimination, demanding that the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism launch a thorough, transparent investigation into the KFA’s administration and funding. With taxpayer resources heavily backing the World Cup campaign, the government has promised sweeping administrative reforms to restructure how football is governed in the country.