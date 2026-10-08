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English NewsSportsFootball‘All My Respect’: What Cristiano Ronaldo Said After Lionel Messi’s Retirement

‘All My Respect’: What Cristiano Ronaldo Said After Lionel Messi’s Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to Lionel Messi after his Argentina farewell, praising the legacy of his longtime rival in a rare show of mutual respect.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ronaldo expressed respect for Messi's international career and legacy.
  • Messi concluded his international career with multiple major titles.
  • Ronaldo's international future currently remains uncertain amidst controversy.

Ronaldo On Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message of admiration to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain’s emotional farewell from international football, offering a glimpse of mutual respect between two footballing greats. Messi recently posted a collection of images on Instagram following what marked the final moment in his Argentina career. Among the multitude of reactions was a personal message from Ronaldo, who acknowledged the legacy his long-time rival has built while representing his country.

Ronaldo’s Message To Messi Wins Millions Of Likes

Rather than focusing on their individual rivalry, Ronaldo chose to recognise Messi’s contribution to Argentina and the longevity of his international career.

The Portugal star wrote:

"Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug,"

Read More: Messi’s No. 10 Heir? Here’s Who Could Inherit Argentina’s Iconic Shirt

Ronaldo’s comment quickly became one of the most prominent reactions to Messi’s post, getting millions of likes.

It offered another reminder that the fierce sporting competition between the pair has existed alongside considerable respect.

Messi & Ronaldo's Contrasting International Paths

The two superstars dominated an era of football while representing Argentina and Portugal respectively, but their biggest international milestones came at different stages.

Messi eventually completed his international trophy collection by guiding Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, following their Copa America triumph in 2021.

La Pulga even led La Albiceleste to the Finalissima against Italy before his World Cup triumph, and then another Copa America in 2024.

His achievements with the national side helped transform the narrative around his international career after years of near misses.

Ronaldo also delivered a landmark moment for Portugal when he helped them win Euro 2016, giving his country a major international title.

However, while his rival has signed-off on a high, Cristiano finds himself surrounded by uncertainity and controversy in the national setup.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo send a message to Lionel Messi?

Ronaldo sent a message of admiration to Messi after his emotional farewell from international football. He acknowledged Messi's legacy and achievements with Argentina.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say in his message to Lionel Messi?

Ronaldo praised Messi for his many years defending Argentina and building an everlasting story. He expressed all his respect for Messi's achievements with his country.

What were Lionel Messi's key international achievements before his retirement?

Messi guided Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, and the Finalissima against Italy. These triumphs transformed his international career narrative.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Messi Farewell
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