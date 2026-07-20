Wayne Rooney Fulfills 'Rowing' Promise To Haaland After Norway's Historic Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rooney, Hart, Richards rowed Hudson River, video went viral.

England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has officially lived up to his word after a playful World Cup wager came back to haunt him. Prior to the knockout stages, Rooney had boldly dismissed Norway’s chances of making a deep tournament run. However, following a stunning run of form by the Scandinavian dark horses, Norway striker Erling Haaland wasted no time in publicly calling out the former England captain. True to his character, Rooney proved to be a man of his word, trading his broadcasting microphone for a pair of oars in a video that has now gone completely viral across social media platforms.

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Audacious World Cup Promise

The entire saga began earlier in the tournament during the television coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. While discussing the potential trajectory of the tournament's dark horses, Rooney made a definitive pledge regarding the Norwegian national team.

"If Norway get to the quarter-finals, I'll go on the River Mersey and I'll row down it," Rooney confidently declared.

At the time, the bet seemed entirely safe. Facing five-time World Cup champions Brazil in the Round of 16, few expected Norway to progress. However, soccer has a unique way of defying expectations. Powered by a magnificent performance from Erling Haaland who slammed home two crucial goals Norway shocked the world by defeating Brazil 2-1 to book a historic ticket into the quarter-finals.

Haaland’s Reminder and the Hudson Twist

Immediately after securing the historic win over Brazil, Haaland took to the media to ensure Rooney wouldn't escape his televised promise. In a lighthearted post-match reminder, the Manchester City talisman grinned as he directly addressed the icon:

"Wayney boy, Wayne Rooney, I expect you to go out on a rowing trip," Haaland joked.

Rooney took the banter in stride, quickly acknowledging the defeat of his prediction. Because he was stationed in the United States for the local tournament broadcasting schedules, returning to Liverpool's River Mersey wasn't logistically feasible. Instead, Rooney adjusted the terms slightly to fit his current location, stating, "I'm a man of my word. It might have to be the Hudson River, when we are in New York."

Going Viral on the Hudson River

The highly anticipated moment finally arrived when the BBC released a video showing the legendary forward fulfilling his obligation. Far from tackling the waters alone, Rooney recruited fellow former England internationals and broadcast colleagues Joe Hart and Micah Richards to join him.

The viral video shows the three ex-players navigating a rowing boat directly down New York's iconic Hudson River. The footage features plenty of good-natured banter, with the trio trying to maintain their rowing rhythm beneath the New York skyline. Football fans globally have flooded social media with appreciation and comedic commentary, praising Rooney for being an excellent sport and maintaining brilliant chemistry with his colleagues.

Wayne Rooney - A man of his word! pic.twitter.com/cj6inCdS2i — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 18, 2026

What is the 'Viking Row'?

The bet itself heavily tied into Norway's breakout fan identity during the tournament: the Viking Row celebration. According to historical contexts highlighted by the BBC, the original Viking Age spanned from roughly AD 700 to 1100. During this era, Scandinavian explorers left their homes in modern-day Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, traveling extensively by longboat to trade goods like silver, silks, spices, and glass.

In modern soccer culture, the "Viking Row" celebration sees fans and players mimic the rhythmic rowing motion of those historical longboats. It stands as a proud tribute to the country’s maritime voyages and is an integral component of modern Norwegian identity. Thanks to Rooney, Hart, and Richards, that ancient tradition found a hilarious new home right in the middle of New York.