WATCH: Top 10 Funniest Viral Memes From FIFA World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Referee decisions, player reactions, fan moments fueled memes.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun, and while the tournament is all about competition on the field, it is also known for bringing fans together from all around the world.

This year’s edition is even bigger as 48 teams are competing against each other, instead of the usual 32, making it one of the biggest FIFA World Cups in history. With more teams, more matches and more fans, the excitement around the tournament has reached another level.

The quadrennial extravaganza is expected to be extraordinary and even before the opening ceremony, fans had already started flooding social media with memes and funny moments from the tournament.

From the very first match itself, the internet has been absolutely hooked. Fans across platforms are already saying that this World Cup might end up giving some of the best memes in FIFA history.

Top 10 Best Memes

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicked off on June 11, and social media has not been able to keep calm ever since.

Whether it was the kid during the national anthem, the lone Korean fan among Mexican supporters, Indians singing the FIFA anthem Waka Waka, or funny fan moments from the stands, everything has quickly turned into meme material online.

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But what really kicked things off was the opening match between South Africa and Mexico, which unexpectedly gave fans a lot more meme-worthy moments than expected.

Whether it was the referee’s reactions, the red card drama, South African players’ expressions, or even the broadcasters, fans were completely hooked onto every moment and social media has been going all gaga over the memes.

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Here are 10 memes that will absolutely give you a stomach ache from laughing while scrolling:

1. The Red Card Moment

Referee in this Mexico vs South Africa game pic.twitter.com/y95glOvrc8 — Midnite (@midnite) June 11, 2026

2. The Mandatory World Cup Song

3. Phephelo "Yaya" Sithole's Reaction To Refree's Decision

South Africa have gifted us the first meme of the 2026 World Cup pic.twitter.com/YKeJxYmtCJ — Banter FC (@FCBanter_) June 11, 2026

4. Connecting To Chelsea's Scouts

Chelsea scouts running to South Africa to sign players after seeing they can get red cards.



Mexico Vs South Africa #Worldcup2026 https://t.co/l8WVywJbVj pic.twitter.com/iiRQGJe37K — Oluwa Shegun Funmi 🌟 (@ShegunFunmiTips) June 12, 2026

5. The First Game Banter

Cricket fans on my TL giving expert advice after watching first game of Fifa wc 2026 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/FDaUaBh4NG — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) June 11, 2026

6. South Africans When They Know Who Scored The Goal

South Africans when they realise the goal was scored by a Black Man pic.twitter.com/xAEunxv4lK — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) June 11, 2026

7. The Mbappe Meme

pic.twitter.com/noGZ15VjYe — World Cup Out Of Context (@WorldCup__26) June 4, 2026

8. The World Cup Kid

The world cup has its first meme template.



The World Cup Kid is going GIGA viral already.https://t.co/c8gXXSqpcy pic.twitter.com/C3Tqqlzbut — Mendi (@WerCo1I) June 11, 2026

9. The South African Broadcasters Reaction

South Africa might have just given us the best memes of the world cup. Both home and away. From Shit hole gets red card to the studio guys going mute. Legendary! pic.twitter.com/hN6lc9qabf — I'mSorted (@Dra_mi_ga) June 12, 2026

10. The Lone South Korean Amongst Mexicans

This is what the World Cup is all about. ❤️



The single South Korea could have felt slightly intimidated surrounded by Hundreds of Mexican fans. Instead, the Mexicans embraced him, dancing with him and even throwing him in the air…. 🤣



Love it! 🇲🇽🤝🇰🇷pic.twitter.com/csNzD8Ak7X — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) June 12, 2026