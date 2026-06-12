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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Top 10 Funniest Viral Memes From FIFA World Cup 2026

WATCH: Top 10 Funniest Viral Memes From FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun, and social media is already flooded with hilarious memes and viral fan moments.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Referee decisions, player reactions, fan moments fueled memes.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun, and while the tournament is all about competition on the field, it is also known for bringing fans together from all around the world.

This year’s edition is even bigger as 48 teams are competing against each other, instead of the usual 32, making it one of the biggest FIFA World Cups in history. With more teams, more matches and more fans, the excitement around the tournament has reached another level.

The quadrennial extravaganza is expected to be extraordinary and even before the opening ceremony, fans had already started flooding social media with memes and funny moments from the tournament.

From the very first match itself, the internet has been absolutely hooked. Fans across platforms are already saying that this World Cup might end up giving some of the best memes in FIFA history.

Top 10 Best Memes

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicked off on June 11, and social media has not been able to keep calm ever since.

Whether it was the kid during the national anthem, the lone Korean fan among Mexican supporters, Indians singing the FIFA anthem Waka Waka, or funny fan moments from the stands, everything has quickly turned into meme material online.

ALSO READ | Watch: FIFA World Cup Reporting Takes Unexpected Turn After Fan Kisses Reporter

But what really kicked things off was the opening match between South Africa and Mexico, which unexpectedly gave fans a lot more meme-worthy moments than expected.

Whether it was the referee’s reactions, the red card drama, South African players’ expressions, or even the broadcasters, fans were completely hooked onto every moment and social media has been going all gaga over the memes.

ALSO READ | Another FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Canada After Mexico? All You Need To Know

Here are 10 memes that will absolutely give you a stomach ache from laughing while scrolling: 

1. The Red Card Moment 

2. The Mandatory World Cup Song 

3. Phephelo "Yaya" Sithole's Reaction To Refree's Decision 

4. Connecting To Chelsea's Scouts 

5. The First Game Banter 

6. South Africans When They Know Who Scored The Goal 

7. The Mbappe Meme 

8. The World Cup Kid 

9. The South African Broadcasters Reaction 

10. The Lone South Korean Amongst Mexicans 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the 2026 World Cup being noted for its memes?

From the very first match, fans have been creating numerous memes from various moments and reactions. Many across platforms believe this World Cup might yield some of the best memes in FIFA history.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Memes FIFA World Cup 2026 Viral Memes
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