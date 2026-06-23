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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Shakira Attends Argentina Match With Her Sons, Praises Lionel Messi

WATCH: Shakira Attends Argentina Match With Her Sons, Praises Lionel Messi

Shakira attended Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Austria with her sons and later shared a heartfelt message for Lionel Messi after another memorable performance.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shakira attended Argentina's World Cup match with her sons.
  • Lionel Messi scored two goals, securing Argentina's 2-0 victory.
  • Shakira praised Messi on Instagram for his dedication and achievements.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Shakira: It has been just over a week since the quadrennial football extravaganza kicked off, and stars from across the world are now appearing in the stadiums to support their favourite teams and players. The FIFA World Cup fever is truly on. Last night was one to remember, and while Lionel Messi delivered another exceptional performance on the pitch, there was also a familiar face in the stands who grabbed the attention of fans in Dallas.

WATCH HERE:

Shakira Witnesses Messi Magic

Shakira attended the FIFA World Cup clash between Argentina and Austria. The global music icon was not alone, as she was accompanied by her sons while watching the game from the stands.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Three Historic Records Lionel Messi Can Break Against Austria Today

The singer was spotted on the big screen at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas alongside her sons, where she waved to fans in attendance.

Shakira also took to Instagram after the match and praised Messi. She posted a story and wrote,

"Very proud of you, Leo, and of everything you’re achieving for your family, your country, and all Latinos!!! Your commitment and dedication are an example to many. Keep shining!” Latin excellence at its absolute finest!”


WATCH: Shakira Attends Argentina Match With Her Sons, Praises Lionel Messi

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Scripts History As Argentina Beat Austria 2-0

Since Shakira’s separation from Pique, she has been especially protective of her children's privacy and has often spoken about wanting them to enjoy a normal childhood away from constant media attention.

Shakira And The FIFA World Cup

Shakira was also part of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The singer performed the official World Cup anthem "Dai Dai" alongside Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

Over the years, Shakira has become one of the artists most closely associated with the FIFA World Cup. She is among the few performers who have been involved with multiple editions of the tournament across different eras.

From Waka Waka to La La La and even Hips Don't Lie, Shakira has delivered some of the most memorable football anthems ever created.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shakira's history with the FIFA World Cup?

Shakira was part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, performing 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy. She has been involved with multiple editions, creating memorable anthems like 'Waka Waka'.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shakira Lionel Messi FIFA World CUp 2026
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