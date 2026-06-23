WATCH: Shakira Attends Argentina Match With Her Sons, Praises Lionel Messi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shakira attended Argentina's World Cup match with her sons.

Lionel Messi scored two goals, securing Argentina's 2-0 victory.

Shakira praised Messi on Instagram for his dedication and achievements.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Shakira: It has been just over a week since the quadrennial football extravaganza kicked off, and stars from across the world are now appearing in the stadiums to support their favourite teams and players. The FIFA World Cup fever is truly on. Last night was one to remember, and while Lionel Messi delivered another exceptional performance on the pitch, there was also a familiar face in the stands who grabbed the attention of fans in Dallas.

WATCH HERE:

🇦🇷 Shakira shows up… Messi scores twice.



She took a break from her tour to watch Argentina in Dallas with her sons… and the GOAT immediately dropped a brace in a 2-0 win.



Writer: Valpic.twitter.com/hJWpTQs2uA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 23, 2026

Shakira Witnesses Messi Magic

Shakira attended the FIFA World Cup clash between Argentina and Austria. The global music icon was not alone, as she was accompanied by her sons while watching the game from the stands.

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The singer was spotted on the big screen at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas alongside her sons, where she waved to fans in attendance.

Shakira also took to Instagram after the match and praised Messi. She posted a story and wrote,

"Very proud of you, Leo, and of everything you’re achieving for your family, your country, and all Latinos!!! Your commitment and dedication are an example to many. Keep shining!” Latin excellence at its absolute finest!”





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Since Shakira’s separation from Pique, she has been especially protective of her children's privacy and has often spoken about wanting them to enjoy a normal childhood away from constant media attention.

Shakira And The FIFA World Cup

Shakira was also part of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The singer performed the official World Cup anthem "Dai Dai" alongside Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

Over the years, Shakira has become one of the artists most closely associated with the FIFA World Cup. She is among the few performers who have been involved with multiple editions of the tournament across different eras.

From Waka Waka to La La La and even Hips Don't Lie, Shakira has delivered some of the most memorable football anthems ever created.