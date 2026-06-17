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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Giant Inflatable Football Breaks Loose, Rolls Through El Salvador Streets

WATCH: Giant Inflatable Football Breaks Loose, Rolls Through El Salvador Streets

A giant FIFA World Cup-themed inflatable football broke free during a storm in El Salvador and rolled through busy streets, creating a bizarre viral moment.

Reported By : Shivam Sharma | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Incident garnered global attention, highlighting local football passion.

An inflatable football roaming through the streets, weaving between cars and swaying with the wind sounds bizarre. But when it comes to FIFA World Cup, even the most unusual incidents somehow become part of the excitement.

In one such incident, Central America recently witnessed a rather unexpected sight as a giant World Cup-themed inflatable football broke loose and rolled through the streets of El Salvador, creating chaos and leaving onlookers stunned.

Watch Video Of Bizarre Incident:

Giant Ball On Streets And Chaos

After El Salvador witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds earlier this week, a video of the runaway football resurfaced on social media and quickly caught the attention of football fans around the world.

ALSO READ | Just One Place Behind Messi: New Zealand Forward Turns Heads At World Cup

As per a report by The Sun, the enormous football had been installed at the Bambu Shopping Centre as part of the FIFA World Cup-themed decorations.

However, the decoration took an unexpected turn when the giant inflatable reportedly broke free from its anchors due to the stormy weather and began rolling across nearby roads.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Lionel Messi's Unpunished Stud-Up Challenge Sparks Controversy

The massive football crossed multiple lanes of traffic, forcing vehicles to slow down and stop as it bounced across the road. The giant model continued its journey through the streets, crashing into a palm tree before being redirected towards the opposite side of the road.

It narrowly avoided one vehicle before colliding with a truck and bouncing onto its roof, creating a scene that looked straight out of a comedy film.

Fortunately, despite the chaos, no serious damage or injuries were reported. Since the inflatable football was lightweight, it caused more surprise than harm.

Football Fever In El Salvador

Although El Salvador did not qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the country's passion for football remains strong. The excitement surrounding the tournament has still managed to grip fans across the nation ahead of the competition being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

And while El Salvador may not be represented on the pitch this year, a giant runaway football certainly made sure the country found its own unique way into the World Cup headlines.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is El Salvador participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

No, El Salvador did not qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, the country's passion for football remains strong.

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
El Salvador FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026
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