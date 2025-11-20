With a knockout spot in sight, East Bengal FC face their toughest test yet against hosts and defending champions Wuhan Jiangda FC in AFC Women's Champions League (AWCL) Group B match today. The intense fixture is set for Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Hankou Cultural and Sports Centre in Wuhan.

After a historic 3-1 win over Bam Khatoon in their group opener, East Bengal enter the match with momentum and confidence. The Indian side is making a strong statement in their maiden AWCL campaign, showcasing resilience, tactical discipline, and attacking flair.

Key players such as Ugandan forward Fazila Ikwaput, a former IWL Golden Boot winner, and midfielder Shilky Devi will be crucial as East Bengal aim to challenge a seasoned Wuhan squad, which features a mix of local and international talent.

This clash is more than a fight for three points- it's a litmus test of East Bengal's ability to compete with Asia's elite. A strong performance would not only bolster their knockout stage hopes but also highlight the growing stature of Indian women’s football on the continental stage.

East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda FC Live Streaming, Telecast

When will East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda FC AFC Women's Champions League match take place?

East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda FC AFC Women's Champions League match will take place on Thursday, November 20.

Where will East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda FC AFC Women's Champions League match take place?

East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda FC AFC Women's Champions League match will take place at Hankou Cultural and Sports Centre in Wuhan, China,

What time will East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda FC AFC Women's Champions League match start?

East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda FC AFC Women's Champions League match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda FC AFC Women’s Champions League match?

East Bengal Women vs Wuhan Jiangda FC AFC Women’s Champions League match live streaming will be available on FanCode.