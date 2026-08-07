WATCH: 24-Year-Old Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes Mid-Match; Video Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tragedy highlights Thailand's concerning pattern of lightning fatalities.

A devastating tragedy has struck the sports world following a fatal lightning strike on a football pitch in southern Thailand. During a local tournament match, 24-year-old footballer Sofwan Awae lost his life when a bolt of lightning hit the field mid-game.

The shocking incident, which also left nearly a dozen other players injured, was captured on camera and has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, sparking intense outrage over safety protocols during severe weather events.

Fatal Incident On Pitch

The tragedy unfolded in southern Thailand during an ongoing match in a local FA Cup tournament, a competition featuring amateur and local Thai-Malaysian teams. Sofwan Awae was representing his team, SAMCOLTS, on the pitch.

Despite heavy downpours and stormy conditions overhead, play was allowed to continue. Without warning, a massive bolt of lightning struck the playing area directly, striking Sofwan and sending shockwaves across the field.

Footage recorded by spectators captured the horrifying moment the lightning struck during the match. The sudden strike knocked Sofwan instantly to the ground, leaving him motionless as terrified teammates and opponents immediately rushed toward him to help.

The shockwave from the bolt was powerful enough to impact multiple people on the field, resulting in around 12 other players requiring immediate medical evaluation and hospital treatment.

WATCH VIDEO

Horrifying footage from Thailand.



24yo footballer Sofwan Awar was struck dead by lightning mid-match.



The bolt also sent 12 other players to the hospital.



None of us knows when our time is up. pic.twitter.com/iejaA0yq8Y — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) August 5, 2026

Failed Medical Resuscitation Attempts

Emergency medical teams present at the scene acted swiftly to provide CPR and urgent care before transporting Sofwan to a nearby hospital. According to local police chief Thun Sirikhunt, medical personnel made exhaustive efforts to save the young player's life. However, due to the extreme severity of the injuries sustained directly from the lightning shock, Sofwan was tragically pronounced dead.

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Public Outrage And Organizers Under Fire

Following the widespread sharing of the clip on social media, public outrage erupted against the tournament organizers. Fans and observers questioned why match officials failed to suspend or cancel the game despite visible heavy rainfall and hazardous storm conditions. Many argued that the tragedy was entirely preventable had basic weather safety protocols been enforced by the hosts.

Concerning Pattern In Thailand

Data highlights that lightning strikes pose a frequent danger in Thailand. According to figures from the Department of Disease Control, 283 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes between 2020 and 2024. Despite these known risks, outdoor sporting events often lack strict safety procedures regarding severe weather, leading to calls for mandatory match suspensions across all sports levels during thunderstorms.