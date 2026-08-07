India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: 24-Year-Old Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes Mid-Match; Video Viral

WATCH: 24-Year-Old Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes Mid-Match; Video Viral

A 24-year-old Thai footballer passed away after a lightning strike mid-match in heavy rain. Horrifying video footage of the incident went viral as 12 others were hospitalized.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tragedy highlights Thailand's concerning pattern of lightning fatalities.

A devastating tragedy has struck the sports world following a fatal lightning strike on a football pitch in southern Thailand. During a local tournament match, 24-year-old footballer Sofwan Awae lost his life when a bolt of lightning hit the field mid-game.

The shocking incident, which also left nearly a dozen other players injured, was captured on camera and has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, sparking intense outrage over safety protocols during severe weather events.

Fatal Incident On Pitch

The tragedy unfolded in southern Thailand during an ongoing match in a local FA Cup tournament, a competition featuring amateur and local Thai-Malaysian teams. Sofwan Awae was representing his team, SAMCOLTS, on the pitch.

Despite heavy downpours and stormy conditions overhead, play was allowed to continue. Without warning, a massive bolt of lightning struck the playing area directly, striking Sofwan and sending shockwaves across the field.

Footage recorded by spectators captured the horrifying moment the lightning struck during the match. The sudden strike knocked Sofwan instantly to the ground, leaving him motionless as terrified teammates and opponents immediately rushed toward him to help.

The shockwave from the bolt was powerful enough to impact multiple people on the field, resulting in around 12 other players requiring immediate medical evaluation and hospital treatment.

WATCH VIDEO

Failed Medical Resuscitation Attempts

Emergency medical teams present at the scene acted swiftly to provide CPR and urgent care before transporting Sofwan to a nearby hospital. According to local police chief Thun Sirikhunt, medical personnel made exhaustive efforts to save the young player's life. However, due to the extreme severity of the injuries sustained directly from the lightning shock, Sofwan was tragically pronounced dead.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav’s Next Match Announced: Set To Shine In A Brand-New Avatar!

Public Outrage And Organizers Under Fire

Following the widespread sharing of the clip on social media, public outrage erupted against the tournament organizers. Fans and observers questioned why match officials failed to suspend or cancel the game despite visible heavy rainfall and hazardous storm conditions. Many argued that the tragedy was entirely preventable had basic weather safety protocols been enforced by the hosts.

Concerning Pattern In Thailand

Data highlights that lightning strikes pose a frequent danger in Thailand. According to figures from the Department of Disease Control, 283 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes between 2020 and 2024. Despite these known risks, outdoor sporting events often lack strict safety procedures regarding severe weather, leading to calls for mandatory match suspensions across all sports levels during thunderstorms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are lightning strikes common in Thailand?

Yes, lightning strikes pose a frequent danger in Thailand. Data shows 283 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes between 2020 and 2024.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 07 Aug 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lightning Strike Thailand @football Sofwan Awae
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
WATCH: 24-Year-Old Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes Mid-Match; Video Viral
WATCH: 24-Year-Old Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes Mid-Match; Video Viral
Football
Footballer Dies After Lightning Strike During Match, 12 Others Injured In Tragic Incident
Footballer Dies After Lightning Strike During Match, 12 Others Injured In Tragic Incident
Football
WATCH: Messi Scores Stunning First Goal Since FIFA World Cup Break
WATCH: Messi Scores Stunning First Goal Since FIFA World Cup Break
Football
Gianni Infantino Promised 2030 World Cup Final To Morocco, Claims Report; FIFA Clarifies
Gianni Infantino Promised 2030 World Cup Final To Morocco, Claims Report; FIFA Clarifies
Advertisement

Videos

UP News: Atiq Ahmed's Son Aaban Dies in Jhansi Road Accident While Going to Meet Brother
Rajya Sabha News: Opposition Pushes for Amit Shah Statement Amid Heated House Debate
Jharkhand News: Sanjay Seth Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Silence on Ranchi Student Protest
Jharkhand News: Monsoon Session Begins Amid JPSC-JSSC Row and Opposition Protest
Jharkhand Assembly: NDA Targets Hemant Soren as Monsoon Session Opens Amid Exam Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget