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HomeSportsFootballVozinha Breaks Down After Mother Misses Spain Clash Due To U.S. Visa Costs

Vozinha Breaks Down After Mother Misses Spain Clash Due To U.S. Visa Costs

Vozinha stood as an impenetrable wall in front of the net, registering eight crucial saves over the course of 90 minutes.

Reported By : Shivam Sharma | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 08:58 AM (IST)

Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha was reduced to tears following his national team's historic 0-0 draw against European heavyweights Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While the result marked a monumental sporting achievement for the tournament debutants, the 40-year-old veteran's post-match emotions were heavily weighed down by personal heartache, as rigid financial visa policies prevented his mother from witnessing the milestone in person.

Historic Stalemate in Atlanta

Making their first-ever appearance at a World Cup finals, Cape Verde pulled off one of the opening round's biggest shocks by holding Spain to a scoreless draw in Group H. The African archipelago nation, home to roughly 600,000 residents, faced relentless attacking waves from a star-studded Spanish lineup.

Vozinha stood as an impenetrable wall in front of the net, registering eight crucial saves over the course of 90 minutes. His world-class performance, which included stopping point-blank efforts from Pedri, Ferran Torres, and Aymeric Laporte, earned him the official Man of the Match honors.

Immigration Costs Distant a Mother from World Cup Heroics

When the final whistle blew at the Atlanta Stadium, the Chaves shot-stopper collapsed to the pitch in tears, quickly swarmed by celebrating teammates. Speaking in emotional post-match interviews, Vozinha explained that his tears were born from a mix of intense pride and deep-seated grief, reflecting on the absence of his late grandparents and his mother.

Also Read | Watch: Massive Booing Erupts During Iran National Anthem At World Cup Opener

“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and, unfortunately, they died a few years ago. They were everything for my life. I also cried because my mum didn't manage to be here because of the visa.” - Vozinha, Cape Verde Goalkeeper

The veteran goalkeeper revealed that prohibitive travel regulations halted his mother’s visa application. Under an immigration framework implemented by the United States government, citizens traveling from Cape Verde are required to post a returnable upfront bond reaching up to $15,000 (£11,200), in addition to standard processing fees.

For the footballer's family, compiling such a steep financial guarantee on short notice proved impossible. Consequently, the paperwork could not be finalized ahead of the Group H showdown.

A Career-Defining Journey

Despite the personal disappointment, Vozinha expressed immense gratitude for fulfilling a lifelong ambition. Having entered professional football relatively late at the age of 25 in 2012, the 40-year-old nearly walked away from the sport on several occasions before anchoring Cape Verde's national team for over a decade.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of Cape Verde's match against Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Tournament debutants Cape Verde achieved a historic 0-0 draw against European heavyweights Spain in Group H. This marked a monumental sporting achievement for the African nation.

Why was Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha emotional after the match?

Vozinha's tears were born from a mix of intense pride and deep personal grief. His mother was unable to attend the match due to visa issues, and he also reflected on his late grandparents.

What prevented Vozinha's mother from witnessing the World Cup match in person?

Rigid financial visa policies prevented Vozinha's mother from attending. Cape Verdean citizens are required to post an upfront bond of up to $15,000 to travel to the US, which the family couldn't compile.

How did Vozinha perform during the match against Spain?

Vozinha delivered a world-class performance, making eight crucial saves over 90 minutes. His efforts earned him the official Man of the Match honors.

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Vozinha Cape Verdean Vs Spain Highlights
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