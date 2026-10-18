WATCH: Masked Men Carry Lionel Messi Memorabilia Through Paris Streets Amid Violent Unrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows masked individuals carrying Messi memorabilia.

Framed jersey, captain's armband among items observed.

Location, circumstances, and items' origin remain unverified.

Unexplained footage combining unrest and collectibles gains traction.

A viral video showing masked individuals carrying framed Lionel Messi memorabilia through the streets of Paris has caught the attention of football fans, with the unusual footage raising questions about the origin of the items and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The 10-second clip circulating on social media shows several people dressed in black, with their faces covered, walking along a boulevard amid haze and debris scattered across the road. What stands out is the framed football memorabilia they are carrying, including items associated with Messi's time at FC Barcelona.

However, the location and circumstances surrounding the footage have not been independently established, and it remains unclear why the individuals were carrying the displays.

WATCH: Masked Carry Messi's Barcelona Memorabilia In Paris

One of the most noticeable items in the footage is a framed Barcelona jersey bearing Messi's iconic No. 10. The shirt features the Spanish club's familiar blue-and-garnet colours and UNICEF sponsor branding.

WATCH VIDEO

🇫🇷🇦🇷 Durante los saqueos en Paris, se robaron una camiseta de Messi y la cinta de capitán que uso en el Barcelona. Ambas firmadas por Lionel. https://t.co/u2kEd9diXa — 🥊𝕳 BARRAS DEL MUNDO ⚽🍺 (@Barras_LATAM) October 18, 2026

The display also appears to contain plaques and documents accompanying the jersey. However, the available footage does not establish the item's ownership, authenticity or how it came to be carried through the streets.

A second individual can be seen carrying another framed display featuring what appears to be a signed captain's armband, alongside a photograph of Messi holding a similar armband during a match. The display reportedly includes authentication information and a QR code.

The brief clip does not provide enough detail to independently verify the signatures, documentation or provenance of either collectible.

Why Are Masked Individuals Carrying Messi Memorabilia In Paris?

The footage has attracted attention because of the contrast between the apparent street unrest and the valuable-looking football collectibles being carried through the area.

The individuals are dressed in black clothing, ski masks and goggles, while haze and scattered litter are visible in the background. Despite the dramatic appearance of the scene, the video alone does not establish whether the individuals were participating in a protest, removing property from a building or involved in another activity.

The precise date, location and circumstances of the incident also remain unclear. There is no verified information in the supplied footage establishing whether the memorabilia was stolen, recovered or being transported for another reason.

Messi, widely recognised for his achievements with Barcelona and Argentina, remains one of football's most recognisable figures, making collectibles associated with his career a subject of considerable interest among supporters.

For now, the unusual combination of masked individuals, apparent street unrest and framed Messi memorabilia has helped the short clip gain traction online. Until further details emerge, however, claims about the people involved and the origin of the items remain unverified.