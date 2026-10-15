Vinicius Jr Blasts La Liga Over Suspension Timing As Real Madrid Star Faces El Clasico Ban

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vinicius Junior received four-match La Liga suspension.

He questioned late notification and unexplained rule change.

He will miss crucial league games, including El Clasico.

Vinicius Junior has voiced his frustration with La Liga after learning that he would serve a four-match domestic suspension just hours before Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League encounter with Roma on Thursday. The Brazilian winger questioned why the decision was communicated so late and said players had not been properly informed about the rule behind the punishment. The timing of the announcement has added to the controversy surrounding Vini's dismissal.

Vini Questions La Liga’s Communication

Speaking about how he discovered the decision, Vinicius said he received the news only after arriving at the stadium for Madrid’s European fixture.

As quoted by goal.com, he criticised the timing and expressed confusion over the process.

"I only heard about it at the stadium. I think the ban came at a bad time. They had all day to announce the suspension, and just as I got to the stadium, I got the message that I was going to miss four La Liga games,"

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The forward also questioned whether players had been adequately briefed on the regulation that led to the disciplinary action. He suggested that the usual explanations of new rules had not taken place in this instance.

"I don’t understand why. The truth is that the rule is new. They’ve never explained this to us. Someone from LaLiga always comes in, or from whatever the refereeing organisation is called, to explain the new rules to us. But this time, this specific thing, nobody told us about it,"

Villarreal Red Card Has Costly Consequences

The four-game suspension stems from Real Madrid’s 1-0 La Liga victory over Villarreal.

Vinicius was shown a straight red card after pulling the hair of opponent Nathan Saliba. He then directed aggressive protests towards the referee over the call which added to the controversial moment.

While Madrid secured the league victory, the dismissal has now left the club without one of its key attacking players for a significant stretch of domestic action.

The biggest fixture affected by the ban is the clash against FC Barcelona. Vinicius’ absence from El Clasico will be a major talking point as Real Madrid prepare for a crucial run of league matches without the Brazilian winger.