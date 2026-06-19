Urvashi Rautela has reportedly acquired two state-of-the-art Bugatti Tourbillon hypercars. This investment is valued at a staggering ₹90 crore.
Urvashi Rautela Joins Elite Billionaire Club Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo And Neymar
The Bugatti Tourbillon represents the absolute pinnacle of automotive engineering and hyper-luxury.
Bollywood actress and global fashion icon Urvashi Rautela has once again made international headlines for her staggeringly lavish lifestyle. According to a report in Firstpost, the beauty queen has drastically upgraded her luxury garage by acquiring two state-of-the-art Bugatti Tourbillon hypercars, an investment valued at a jaw-dropping ₹90 crore.
The news of Urvashi Rautela acquiring a super-luxurious car is based solely on reports. The actress has not officially confirmed the purchase.
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Joining Elite Global Ranks
The Bugatti Tourbillon represents the absolute pinnacle of automotive engineering and hyper-luxury. By reportedly securing a pair of these exceptionally rare vehicles, Rautela propels herself into a hyper-exclusive circle of elite global collectors. She joins an esteemed league of world-renowned athletes and artists known for their affinity for Bugatti's highest-tier models, including:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Neymar Jr.
Drake
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An Unrivaled Automotive Masterpiece
The Tourbillon serves as Bugatti’s flagship successor to the legendary Chiron, redefining what is mechanically possible on four wheels.
Engine Type: V16 Naturally Aspirated + 3 Electric Motors
Total Output: ~1,800 Horsepower
Top Speed: Beyond 445 km/h (276 mph)
Design Focus: Mechanical perfection inspired by high-end Swiss horology
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This acquisition marks a monumental step up for the actress's multi-million dollar vehicle portfolio, which has previously featured high-end classics like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Bentley Bentayga, and Range Rover. With this monumental ₹90 crore double purchase, Rautela comfortably cements her status as one of the most visible and extravagant figures in the international entertainment industry.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What luxurious cars has Urvashi Rautela reportedly acquired?
Has Urvashi Rautela confirmed the purchase of the Bugatti Tourbillons?
No, the actress has not officially confirmed the purchase of the super-luxurious cars. The news is currently based solely on reports.
What is the Bugatti Tourbillon?
The Bugatti Tourbillon is Bugatti's flagship successor to the Chiron, representing the pinnacle of automotive engineering. It features a V16 naturally aspirated engine with three electric motors.
Which elite figures does Urvashi Rautela join by acquiring Bugatti Tourbillons?
Reportedly, by acquiring these rare vehicles, Rautela joins an elite group of collectors. This circle includes world-renowned athletes and artists such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., and Drake.