They visited Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens and tried their hand at cricket. This created an unusual but entertaining crossover ahead of their much-anticipated football fixture.
WATCH: Uruguay Football Stars Play Cricket At Eden Gardens Ahead Of Historic India Clash
Uruguay’s football stars visited Kolkata’s Eden Gardens ahead of their India friendly, trying cricket at the iconic venue before their October 6 clash.
- Uruguayan footballers explored Eden Gardens, tried playing cricket.
- Uruguay faces India October 6 in Kolkata friendly.
- Team previously won 1982 Nehru Cup in Kolkata.
Uruguay Footballers Play Cricket: Uruguay’s football stars swapped the pitch for a completely different sporting setting as the two-time FIFA World Cup winners paid a visit to Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens ahead of their international friendly against India. The South American players explored one of India’s most famous sporting venues and even tried their hand at cricket, creating an unusual but entertaining crossover ahead of their much-anticipated football fixture.
Uruguay Players Get A Taste Of Cricket
Namaste, Kolkata 👋🏼 https://t.co/jbnVcWg67m— Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 4, 2026
While football remains at the heart of sporting life in Uruguay, the visiting players experienced a game that occupies a special place in India’s sporting landscape.
Their cricketing session at Eden Gardens offered a glimpse of the cultural contrast between the two countries while providing an interesting moment for fans ahead of the friendly.
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A video shared by Uruguay’s official account showed the players exploring Kolkata before playing cricket at Eden Gardens, with Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez featuring in the clip.
India Await Another South American Test
The visit comes just days before Uruguay take on India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on October 6.
The fixture is set to attract significant attention as India prepare to face another heavyweight from South America following their meeting with five-time FIFA World Cup winners, Brazil.
For the Indian side, the match represents another opportunity to test themselves against elite international opposition.
Uruguay also have a connection with Kolkata stretching back several decades. Their previous appearance in the city came during the inaugural Nehru Cup in 1982, when the South American side went on to lift the trophy.
Now, more than four decades later, Uruguay are back in Kolkata for another international assignment.
Before taking on India, however, their players enjoyed an unexpected taste of local sporting culture at the historic Eden Gardens, blending football and cricket in a memorable pre-match experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Uruguayan football stars do during their visit to Kolkata?
Why were Uruguay's football players in Kolkata?
Uruguay's football stars were in Kolkata ahead of an international friendly against India. The match is set to take place on October 6 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
Has Uruguay's football team visited Kolkata before?
Yes, Uruguay has a connection with Kolkata stretching back several decades. Their previous appearance in the city was for the inaugural Nehru Cup in 1982, where they lifted the trophy.
Which Uruguayan players were seen trying cricket?
A video shared by Uruguay's official account showed Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez among the players exploring Kolkata and trying cricket at Eden Gardens.