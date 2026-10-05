WATCH: Uruguay Football Stars Play Cricket At Eden Gardens Ahead Of Historic India Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uruguayan footballers explored Eden Gardens, tried playing cricket.

Uruguay faces India October 6 in Kolkata friendly.

Team previously won 1982 Nehru Cup in Kolkata.

Uruguay Footballers Play Cricket: Uruguay’s football stars swapped the pitch for a completely different sporting setting as the two-time FIFA World Cup winners paid a visit to Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens ahead of their international friendly against India. The South American players explored one of India’s most famous sporting venues and even tried their hand at cricket, creating an unusual but entertaining crossover ahead of their much-anticipated football fixture.

Uruguay Players Get A Taste Of Cricket

While football remains at the heart of sporting life in Uruguay, the visiting players experienced a game that occupies a special place in India’s sporting landscape.

Their cricketing session at Eden Gardens offered a glimpse of the cultural contrast between the two countries while providing an interesting moment for fans ahead of the friendly.

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A video shared by Uruguay’s official account showed the players exploring Kolkata before playing cricket at Eden Gardens, with Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez featuring in the clip.

India Await Another South American Test

The visit comes just days before Uruguay take on India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on October 6.

The fixture is set to attract significant attention as India prepare to face another heavyweight from South America following their meeting with five-time FIFA World Cup winners, Brazil.

For the Indian side, the match represents another opportunity to test themselves against elite international opposition.

Uruguay also have a connection with Kolkata stretching back several decades. Their previous appearance in the city came during the inaugural Nehru Cup in 1982, when the South American side went on to lift the trophy.

Now, more than four decades later, Uruguay are back in Kolkata for another international assignment.

Before taking on India, however, their players enjoyed an unexpected taste of local sporting culture at the historic Eden Gardens, blending football and cricket in a memorable pre-match experience.