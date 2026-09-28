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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Norway Goalkeeper’s Horror Blunder Gifts Portugal Nations League Win

WATCH: Norway Goalkeeper’s Horror Blunder Gifts Portugal Nations League Win

Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland made a costly blunder against Portugal, gifting Goncalo Ramos the winner just minutes after Haaland’s equaliser.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 07:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Erling Haaland equalized for Norway against Portugal shortly after halftime.
  • Goalkeeper Nyland's blunder then gifted Portugal the winning goal.
  • Goncalo Ramos secured Portugal's 2-1 victory in UEFA Nations League.

Norway appeared to have fought back against Portugal, but a disastrous mistake from goalkeeper Orjan Nyland turned the contest on its head in the second half. Portugal eventually secured a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Nations League after Goncalo Ramos pounced on Nyland’s error to score the decisive goal. The blunder came only minutes after Erling Haaland had brought Norway level, making the goalkeeper’s mistake even more painful for the hosts.

Nyland’s Costly Howler Changes The Game

With Norway pushing forward, Nyland received possession near his penalty area but produced a poor pass that went straight to Ramos.

The Portugal forward needed just a moment to recognise the opportunity. He collected the loose ball, took it forward and calmly lifted his finish over the stranded goalkeeper and into the net.

Also Check || WATCH: Messi Scores Incredible Free-Kick From Ridiculous Angle

The mistake handed Portugal the lead again and left Norway with little time to recover.

Nyland’s error overshadowed what had been a competitive contest at Ullevaal Stadion, where both teams had created dangerous opportunities.

Haaland Equalises, But Norway Slip Again

Portugal had gone in front during the first half through Joao Felix. The forward finished neatly from the edge of the box after Pedro Neto’s cutback, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Norway responded with increasing pressure before the break. Haaland came close on multiple occasions, but Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa repeatedly denied the Manchester City striker.

Haaland finally found his way onto the scoresheet shortly after the interval. A Martin Odegaard free-kick created the opening, with Patrick Berg heading the ball across goal for Haaland to convert and restore parity.

For a brief moment, Norway looked to have completed their comeback.

Instead, Nyland’s costly distribution error gave Portugal another opening, and Ramos made sure it counted.

The result handed Portugal back-to-back Nations League victories and strengthened their position at the top of their group, while Norway were left to rue a mistake that ultimately decided the match.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the match between Portugal and Norway?

Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 in their UEFA Nations League encounter. Goncalo Ramos scored the decisive goal for Portugal.

How did Portugal score their decisive second goal?

Goncalo Ramos scored after Norway's goalkeeper Orjan Nyland made a disastrous mistake, passing the ball directly to Ramos near his penalty area. Ramos capitalized on the error to secure the win.

Who scored Norway's only goal in the match?

Erling Haaland scored Norway's equalizer shortly after the interval. He converted a header from Patrick Berg, following a Martin Odegaard free-kick.

Who scored Portugal's first goal of the match?

Joao Felix scored Portugal's opening goal in the first half. He finished neatly from the edge of the box after Pedro Neto's cutback.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 07:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Nations League Norway Vs Portugal Goncalo Ramos
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