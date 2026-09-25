Portugal began their defence with a 1-0 victory over Wales in Lisbon. They dominated possession and attempts but failed to convert several opportunities into more goals.
Cristiano Ronaldo Draws A Blank, Joao Felix Gives Portugal 1-0 Win Over Wales In Nations League
UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo missed several chances as Joao Felix's deflected strike gave Portugal a 1-0 Nations League win over Wales.
- Portugal began Nations League defense beating Wales 1-0.
- Joao Felix's deflected goal secured Portugal's dominant victory.
- Cristiano Ronaldo endured frustrating evening, missing chances, goal disallowed.
- Wales almost snatched late equalizer, hitting crossbar.
UEFA Nations League: Portugal began their defence of the UEFA Nations League title with a 1-0 victory over Wales in Lisbon, but Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening in front of goal. Joao Felix's deflected first-half strike settled a game Portugal largely controlled, despite their failure to convert several opportunities.
The hosts dominated possession and registered 19 attempts compared with Wales' four. Ronaldo came close on multiple occasions, including one effort that was ruled out for offside, while Wales almost snatched an equaliser late in the match.
Joao Felix Gives Portugal Winning Start
Portugal's breakthrough arrived in the 22nd minute when Felix found space near the edge of the penalty area and sent a low effort towards the far corner.
The shot took a slight deflection off Wales captain Ben Davies, wrong-footing goalkeeper Danny Ward before rolling inside the far post. It proved enough to give Jorge Jesus a victory in his first game as Portugal manager.
Felix felt Portugal had created enough chances to win by a wider margin. “We had 13 shots in the first half, that's a lot,” he said, adding that Wales had struggled to produce a clear-cut opportunity.
Bruno Fernandes also focused on the positives after Portugal failed to turn their dominance into more goals. “We scored one, and we didn't concede,” he told the BBC. “That's the big thing.”
Portugal have now won the Nations League twice since the competition began in 2018 and are the reigning champions after their latest triumph.
Ronaldo Draws A Blank In Lisbon
Ronaldo remained the central figure for the home crowd but could not add to his record 146 international goals. The 41-year-old found the side netting before sending a close-range volley over the crossbar.
The Portugal captain then appeared to have scored after the hour mark, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated by the decision and was substituted seven minutes later.
Portugal's momentum faded after his departure, giving Wales a late opening. Brennan Johnson chipped goalkeeper Diogo Costa, but his effort struck the crossbar.
Lewis Koumas then attempted to make the most of the rebound, only to see his shot go straight at Ruben Dias, who was positioned on the goal line.
“We are disappointed with the goal,” Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu said. “It's tough and there were a couple of chances at the end where we could've got a goal.”
Portugal ultimately held on for the three points, although their wastefulness ensured Wales remained within touching distance until the final whistle.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Portugal start their UEFA Nations League title defence?
Who scored Portugal's winning goal against Wales?
Joao Felix scored Portugal's only goal in the 22nd minute. His shot took a deflection off Wales captain Ben Davies, wrong-footing the goalkeeper.
Did Cristiano Ronaldo score in the match against Wales?
No, Cristiano Ronaldo did not score in the match despite multiple attempts. One of his efforts was ruled out for offside, and he was visibly frustrated before being substituted.
How many times has Portugal won the UEFA Nations League?
Portugal has now won the UEFA Nations League twice since the competition began in 2018. They are the reigning champions after their latest triumph.