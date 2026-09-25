Cristiano Ronaldo Draws A Blank, Joao Felix Gives Portugal 1-0 Win Over Wales In Nations League

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal began Nations League defense beating Wales 1-0.

Joao Felix's deflected goal secured Portugal's dominant victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured frustrating evening, missing chances, goal disallowed.

Wales almost snatched late equalizer, hitting crossbar.

UEFA Nations League: Portugal began their defence of the UEFA Nations League title with a 1-0 victory over Wales in Lisbon, but Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening in front of goal. Joao Felix's deflected first-half strike settled a game Portugal largely controlled, despite their failure to convert several opportunities.

The hosts dominated possession and registered 19 attempts compared with Wales' four. Ronaldo came close on multiple occasions, including one effort that was ruled out for offside, while Wales almost snatched an equaliser late in the match.

Joao Felix Gives Portugal Winning Start

Portugal's breakthrough arrived in the 22nd minute when Felix found space near the edge of the penalty area and sent a low effort towards the far corner.

The shot took a slight deflection off Wales captain Ben Davies, wrong-footing goalkeeper Danny Ward before rolling inside the far post. It proved enough to give Jorge Jesus a victory in his first game as Portugal manager.

Felix felt Portugal had created enough chances to win by a wider margin. “We had 13 shots in the first half, that's a lot,” he said, adding that Wales had struggled to produce a clear-cut opportunity.

Bruno Fernandes also focused on the positives after Portugal failed to turn their dominance into more goals. “We scored one, and we didn't concede,” he told the BBC. “That's the big thing.”

Portugal have now won the Nations League twice since the competition began in 2018 and are the reigning champions after their latest triumph.

Ronaldo Draws A Blank In Lisbon

Ronaldo remained the central figure for the home crowd but could not add to his record 146 international goals. The 41-year-old found the side netting before sending a close-range volley over the crossbar.

The Portugal captain then appeared to have scored after the hour mark, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated by the decision and was substituted seven minutes later.

Portugal's momentum faded after his departure, giving Wales a late opening. Brennan Johnson chipped goalkeeper Diogo Costa, but his effort struck the crossbar.

Lewis Koumas then attempted to make the most of the rebound, only to see his shot go straight at Ruben Dias, who was positioned on the goal line.

“We are disappointed with the goal,” Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu said. “It's tough and there were a couple of chances at the end where we could've got a goal.”

Portugal ultimately held on for the three points, although their wastefulness ensured Wales remained within touching distance until the final whistle.