Real Madrid Survive Late Scare! Mbappe, Valverde Seal Champions League Win Over Inter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Real Madrid secured 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

Kylian Mbappe scored first, Federico Valverde doubled lead.

Inter's late goal created tense finish for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Kylian Mbappe had a fine start to the UEFA Champions League season by finding the net again as Real Madrid opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu. The France forward struck in the 14th minute to register his fifth goal of the season and move level with Real Madrid legend Raul on 71 Champions League goals. That landmark puts Mbappe fifth on the competition’s all-time scoring chart.

Federico Valverde later added another for Madrid, while Carlos Augusto’s late effort ensured the closing stages were far more tense than the hosts would have wanted.

Mbappe Strikes After Inter Start Brightly

Inter made the more convincing start and forced Thibaut Courtois into early saves, with Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez both testing the Madrid goalkeeper.

Despite that pressure, Madrid broke the deadlock when Mbappe capitalised on an Inter defensive error.

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Brahim Diaz released him after Yann Aurel Bisseck lost possession, and the striker calmly finished first time beyond Josep Martinez.

Mbappe had arrived at the match after missing a penalty in Real Madrid’s previous LaLiga defeat to Real Betis, making his response in Europe even more significant.

Inter continued to dominate possession after falling behind but were punished again in the 23rd minute. Josep Martínez hesitated with the ball inside the six-yard box, allowing Valverde to dispossess him and score.

Inter Fight Back, But Madrid Hold Firm

The visitors had several opportunities to get back into the contest.

Curtis Jones struck the crossbar before the break, while Josep Martinez redeemed himself with important saves against Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

The second half remained open, with both sides finding spaces in defence. Madrid created chances to put the game beyond doubt, but Inter repeatedly threatened at the other end.

Carlos Augusto eventually gave the Italian side hope 13 minutes from time, converting after Lautaro pulled the ball across from the right.

Madrid survived a nervous finale despite Inter’s late pressure to secure an important opening-night victory.

The result also marked a memorable Champions League return for Jose Mourinho against one of his former clubs. The Portuguese coach, who famously guided Inter to European glory in 2010, now began his second spell in charge of Real Madrid with a statement win on the continent.