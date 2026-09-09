Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League opener. Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde scored for Madrid.
Real Madrid Survive Late Scare! Mbappe, Valverde Seal Champions League Win Over Inter
Mbappe matched Raul’s 71 UEFA Champions League goals as Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-1, giving Jose Mourinho a winning start in Europe.
- Real Madrid secured 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.
- Kylian Mbappe scored first, Federico Valverde doubled lead.
- Inter's late goal created tense finish for Real Madrid.
Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Kylian Mbappe had a fine start to the UEFA Champions League season by finding the net again as Real Madrid opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu. The France forward struck in the 14th minute to register his fifth goal of the season and move level with Real Madrid legend Raul on 71 Champions League goals. That landmark puts Mbappe fifth on the competition’s all-time scoring chart.
Federico Valverde later added another for Madrid, while Carlos Augusto’s late effort ensured the closing stages were far more tense than the hosts would have wanted.
Mbappe Strikes After Inter Start Brightly
Inter made the more convincing start and forced Thibaut Courtois into early saves, with Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez both testing the Madrid goalkeeper.
Despite that pressure, Madrid broke the deadlock when Mbappe capitalised on an Inter defensive error.
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Brahim Diaz released him after Yann Aurel Bisseck lost possession, and the striker calmly finished first time beyond Josep Martinez.
Mbappe had arrived at the match after missing a penalty in Real Madrid’s previous LaLiga defeat to Real Betis, making his response in Europe even more significant.
Inter continued to dominate possession after falling behind but were punished again in the 23rd minute. Josep Martínez hesitated with the ball inside the six-yard box, allowing Valverde to dispossess him and score.
Inter Fight Back, But Madrid Hold Firm
The visitors had several opportunities to get back into the contest.
Curtis Jones struck the crossbar before the break, while Josep Martinez redeemed himself with important saves against Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
The second half remained open, with both sides finding spaces in defence. Madrid created chances to put the game beyond doubt, but Inter repeatedly threatened at the other end.
Carlos Augusto eventually gave the Italian side hope 13 minutes from time, converting after Lautaro pulled the ball across from the right.
Madrid survived a nervous finale despite Inter’s late pressure to secure an important opening-night victory.
The result also marked a memorable Champions League return for Jose Mourinho against one of his former clubs. The Portuguese coach, who famously guided Inter to European glory in 2010, now began his second spell in charge of Real Madrid with a statement win on the continent.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the final score of the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match?
Who scored Real Madrid's opening goal against Inter Milan?
Kylian Mbappe scored Real Madrid's first goal in the 14th minute. He capitalized on an Inter defensive error to break the deadlock.
What significant achievement did Kylian Mbappe reach with his goal?
Mbappe's goal brought him level with Real Madrid legend Raul on 71 Champions League goals. This places him fifth on the competition's all-time scoring chart.
What was notable about Jose Mourinho's involvement in the match?
The match marked a memorable Champions League return for Jose Mourinho against Inter Milan, one of his former clubs. It was his first win in his second spell as Real Madrid coach.