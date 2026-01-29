Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Real Madrid On The Verge Of Champions League Exit! Who Will They Face In Playoffs?

Real Madrid drop down to UEFA Champions League Playoffs after a shock defeat to SL Benfica. Here’s who the 15-time winners could meet in this round.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Real Madrid, 15-time winners of the UEFA Champions League, were stunned by SL Benfica during the final round of the league stage fixtures on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

They were not just beaten, but thrashed 4-2, and if that wasn't already enough, Los Blancos were handed two red cards in the dying minutes of the game, adding insult to injury. 

With this loss, Madrid have crashed out of the direct knockouts qualification spots, and landed on the verge of an early Champions League exit. To stay, they will have to win a Playoff match, but who will it be against? Here's what we know so far.

Champions League: Real Madrid's Potential Playoff Opponent

Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League Playoff opponent will be decided by a draw on Friday, that is January 30, 2026. 

However, given that they have finished the league phase in 9th place, they can only face one of FK Bodo/Glimt and, interestingly, Benfica yet again.

Jose Mourinho, former Real Madrid, and current SL Benfica manager was interviewed about the possibility of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League Playoffs, and here's what he had to say:

"Real Madrid and Inter are among the great candidates. We are not, but we compete. We lost to Chelsea but we competed. We lost to Juve, but we competed. We beat Real Madrid, It’s more difficult to win across two matches than one, but football is football. We are building a team, a team. You can’t do it individually. We’ll see. It’s time to try to do what we’re doing."

Mourinho also talked about his celebrations post Benfica's victory over Real Madrid.

"I apologized for how I celebrated, but Alvaro (Real Madrid's manager) is a football man and understands that in that moment you get carried away,"

While the Portuguese club will be a tough opponent for Los Blancos in the Playoffs, their other potential opponent, Bodo/Glimt are riding a wave of momentum as well after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Real Madrid lose to in their final league stage fixture?

Real Madrid were beaten 4-2 by SL Benfica in their final league stage fixture on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

What was the consequence of Real Madrid's loss to Benfica?

The loss caused Real Madrid to crash out of direct knockout qualification spots, forcing them to play a playoff match to stay in the tournament.

When and how will Real Madrid's playoff opponent be decided?

Real Madrid's playoff opponent will be decided by a draw on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Who are Real Madrid's potential playoff opponents?

Real Madrid can only face FK Bodo/Glimt or SL Benfica again in the playoffs, based on their 9th place league phase finish.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Real Madrid Benfica UEFA Champions League Real Madrid Vs Benfica
Embed widget