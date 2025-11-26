UEFA Champions League: Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballUEFA Champions League: Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details

Real Madrid return to action in the UEFA Champions League later tonight against Olympiacos. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Real Madrid, the most decorated club in the history of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) will travel to Greece to face Olympiacos later tonight.

The clash will take place at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, with the La Liga side entering as favourites, boating talent like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Madrid are currently 9th on the points table, whereas the Greek club is placed 32nd. Both would looking for nothing but a win.

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid: How To Watch Live Stream

The Sony LIV app and website will stream the Olympiacos vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League fixture live.

Viewers should keep in mind that accessing this match, along with every other Champions League game on the platform, requires an active subscription.

Kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 AM IST on November 27, 2025.

OLY vs RMA: TV Broadcast

Fans who prefer watching the match on television can tune in to the Sony Sports Network channels, which will carry the live broadcast of Olympiacos’ clash with Real Madrid.

Updated UEFA Champions League Qualification Rules

UEFA introduced a revamped Champions League structure last year, moving away from the long-standing group stage system to a single league-phase format.

Instead of 32 teams split into eight groups, the competition now includes 36 clubs competing in one expanded table. Each side faces eight different opponents, four at home and four away, determined by seeding, offering supporters a broader mix of matchups.

Following these league fixtures, the top eight teams advance directly to the Round of 16.

Clubs finishing 9th to 24th must contest a two-leg playoff to secure the remaining places in the knockout stage. From the Round of 16 onward, the tournament continues in its usual knockout format all the way to the final.

Check Out: Champions League Shockers: Chelsea Crush Barcelona, Man City lose Home Tie To Leverkusen

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
UEFA Champions League Champions League Live Streaming Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid Real Madrid Ucl Real Madrid Match Live Streaming Ucl Live Stream Real Madrid Match Live Stream
