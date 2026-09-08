Barcelona will kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign by hosting Feyenoord. They aim to carry their strong domestic form into this European fixture.
Barcelona Eye Champions League Statement, Atletico Face Tough Liverpool Test
FC Barcelona have won all four La Liga matches this season, while Atletico Madrid head into their first European fixture after a 3-0 defeat.
- Barcelona hosts Feyenoord, rotating squad after strong domestic run.
- Atletico Madrid visits Anfield.
- Atletico's attacking strategy faces inconsistent Liverpool.
Madrid: Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will kick off their UEFA Champions League campaigns on Wednesday, with Barcelona hosting Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid travelling to Anfield to face English Premier League club Liverpool.
Barcelona have made a strong start to the new season, winning all four of their La Liga matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding just two. Hansi Flick’s side extended that impressive run with a commanding 5-0 win over Valencia on Sunday.
However, with little time to recover and three more league matches scheduled over the next 12 days, Flick is expected to rotate his starting XI against Feyenoord, according to Xinhua.
New signing Gabriel Jesus could make an appearance, while young Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu is also in contention to make his debut from the bench. Flick may also look to manage Lamine Yamal’s minutes during a demanding run of fixtures.
Barcelona will aim to carry their domestic form into Europe, although Feyenoord will provide an early test as Flick’s side begin their bid for Champions League success.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid return to Anfield a year after suffering a thrilling 3-2 defeat at the same stage of the competition. Virgil van Dijk scored the late winner for Liverpool in that match.
Liverpool have made an inconsistent start to the season under new coach Andoni Iraola, and Atletico’s pace on the counter-attack could prove crucial in the contest.
Atletico suffered a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao over the weekend, but Julian Alvarez’s second-half appearance offered Diego Simeone a positive note. The Argentine forward came close to scoring and forced a save from goalkeeper Unai Simon.
Simeone now faces a decision over his attacking options, with the Atletico coach having to choose between giving Alvarez more playing time and handing new signing Jonathan David his debut.
The Spanish side will hope to avoid another setback at Anfield and to make a positive start to their European campaign, while Liverpool will aim to make the most of their home advantage in their opening Champions League fixture.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will Barcelona play in their opening UEFA Champions League match?
Will Barcelona rotate their squad for the Feyenoord match?
Yes, coach Hansi Flick is expected to rotate his starting XI for the match against Feyenoord. This is due to a demanding schedule with three more league matches over the next 12 days.
Who is Atletico Madrid playing in their first Champions League match?
Atletico Madrid will travel to Anfield to face English Premier League club Liverpool. They return to the same venue where they suffered a 3-2 defeat last year.
What decision does Atletico Madrid's coach face regarding attacking options?
Diego Simeone must decide between giving Julian Alvarez more playing time or handing new signing Jonathan David his debut. Alvarez showed promise in their recent defeat to Athletic Bilbao.
How has Barcelona performed recently in La Liga?
Barcelona has made a strong start to the new season, winning all four of their La Liga matches. They recently extended this impressive run with a commanding 5-0 win over Valencia.