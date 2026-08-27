Ferran Torres Against Barcelona, Rodri Faces Man City! Champions League Draw Serves Fireworks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ferran Torres to face former club FC Barcelona with PSG.

Rodri will clash with Manchester City after recent departure.

These reunions add significant emotional edge to UCL campaign.

UEFA Champions League Draw: The UEFA Champions League draw has delivered a pair of fixtures packed with familiar faces, setting up intriguing reunions between players and their former clubs. Ferran Torres is set to go up against FC Barcelona, while Rodri will have Manchester City standing in his way. Both players left these club just weeks ago, so the encounters add an emotional edge to an already high-profile European campaign. Torres and Rodri know their respective former clubs intimately, having spent important periods of their careers at Barcelona and Manchester City.

FC Barcelona UCL Matches

Here's a look at FC Barcelona's first phase matches in the upcoming UEFA Champions League season:

FC Barcelona vs Manchester City (Home)

FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain (Away)

FC Barcelona vs Aston Villa (Home)

FC Barcelona vs Sporting CP (Away)

FC Barcelona vs Feyenoord (Home)

FC Barcelona vs Galatasaray (Away)

FC Barcelona vs Como (Home)

FC Barcelona vs Sabah (Away)

Now, rather than wearing Barcelona's colours, Ferran Torres will attempt to hurt his former side from the opposition camp, Paris Saint-Germain.

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His knowledge of the club and several of its players could prove useful as he prepares for the encounter.

For Barcelona, the fixture will not only mean confronting a player who understands their methods, but also a tough opposition. PSG won back-to-back UCL titles.

Rodri Gets Manchester City Reunion

Rodri's clash with Manchester City carries its own compelling storyline.

The Spain international became a key figure at City after arriving from Atletico Madrid and played a major role in one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

The midfielder was instrumental in City's Champions League success and became central to their style of play before eventually moving on. He was the one who scored the club's maiden UCL-winning goal.

Rodri's return against his former employers promises to be an emotional occasion, while Barcelona will look to capitalise on his addition to their squad and Pep Guardiola's departure from the Manchester City dugout.

Needless to say, whether the two players face their former clubs remains to be seen, depending on their respective managers' choice of playing XI on matchday.