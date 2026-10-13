Will Raphinha Play Against Galatasaray? Key Update Ahead Of Barcelona’s Champions League Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raphinha will miss Barcelona's UCL match against Galatasaray.

Decision made with coach Flick to extend recovery period.

Club prioritizes Raphinha's long-term fitness to prevent re-injury.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray: FC Barcelona will have to manage their UEFA Champions League assignment against Galatasaray without Raphinha, with the Brazilian winger left out of the travelling squad for the fixture in Istanbul. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 14. The decision means Raphinha will not feature in back-to-back matches, having also sat out Barca’s La Liga game against Getafe last Saturday.

Raphinha Ruled Out As Barca Avoid Injury Risk

Raphinha and head coach Hansi Flick reportedly agreed that extending his recovery period was the sensible option rather than risking an early return.

His absence is part of Barcelona’s effort to ensure the winger returns to full fitness without suffering another setback.

Flick is keen to avoid repeating last season’s situation, when the club brought the Brazilian back earlier than planned and he subsequently sustained two more injuries.

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The coaching staff are therefore prioritising his long-term availability over the temptation to use him immediately.

Although Raphinha could offer Barcelona an additional attacking threat, the club appear unwilling to compromise his recovery for a single fixture.

His omission from the squad confirms that he will not play against Galatasaray, leaving FC Barcelona to find alternatives in attack for the European contest.

El Clasico Looms As Barca Manage Raphinha's Recovery

While this is a Champions League fixture, it is still very early in the European club competition, and the Blaugrana can afford risks.

With El Clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid also approaching, Barcelona have even more reason to handle Raphinha’s recovery carefully.

Rather than rushing the Brazilian back after his injury scare, the club will want him fully fit and ready for one of the biggest fixtures on their calendar.

For now, fanswill have to wait for further updates on when he can return to action. Barcelona’s decision signals that his comeback will depend on his recovery rather than the immediate need for another attacking option.