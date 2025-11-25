Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UEFA Champions League 2025/26: Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming Details

UEFA Champions League 2025/26: Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming Details

Manchester City hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League tonight at the Etihad. Find out how to watch live streaming, TV broadcast, and key details.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Manchester City is set to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) later tonight at their home, the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League side is currently 4th on the UCL points table with 10 points, whereas the Bundesliga club is languishing in the bottom-half, at the 21st spot with 5 points.

For those interested in the fixture, here are Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming, TV broadcast details, and other details.

Man City vs Bayer Leverkusen: How To Watch Live Stream

The Sony LIV app and website will be live streaming the Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League clash.

Viewers must have an active subscription on the platform to watch this fixture, as well as all other UCL matches available on the service.

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 26, 2025.

Man City vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Broadcast

Fans who prefer watching the action on television should note that the Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen encounter will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Champions League Knockouts Qualification Scenario

UEFA debuted a redesigned Champions League format last year, doing away with the old group stage system and shifting to a single league format. Instead of 32 teams split into eight groups, the tournament now includes 36 clubs competing in one combined standings table.

Each side plays eight different opponents in total, with four matches at home and four away, determined by seeding to ensure a wider mix of fixtures.

When the league phase ends, the top eight teams move straight into the Round of 16. Those placed between ninth and 24th must contest a two-leg playoff to secure the remaining qualification spots.

From the Round of 16 onward, the competition continues with its usual knockout rounds until the final.

Also Check: UEFA Champions League 2025/26: Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming Details

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
