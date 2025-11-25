UEFA Champions League 2025/26: Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC have on numerous occassions in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), the most infamous of which is their 2009 Semi Final encounter.

A fresh chapter in this rivalry is set to be written later tonight, as the two sides meet in the latest edition of the coveted competition.

Chelsea welcome Barcelona at the Stamford Bridge for a league phase clash, and for those interested, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details, as well as other important things to know.

Chelsea vs Barcelona: How To Watch Live Stream

The Sony LIV app and website will live streaming Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match.

Note that a subscription to the platform is mandatory to access this, as well as all other UEFA UCL fixtures.

The match will start at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 26, 2025.

Chelsea vs Barca: TV Broadcast

Those who wish to watch Chelsea take on Barca on television should note that the match will be aired on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

The two clubs are placed 11th and 12th on the UCL table, both having won 2, drawn 1 and lost 1 of their 4 fixtures thus far.

The La Liga side, though, is placed above the Premier League club due to goal difference. A win tonight will do a world of good to their standings.

New UEFA Champions League Rules Explained

UEFA had overhauled the Champions League format last year, replacing the traditional group stage with a single league phase.

Instead of 32 teams in eight groups, the competition now features 36 clubs in one expanded table. Each team plays eight different opponents, four at home and four away, based on seeding, giving fans a wider variety of matchups.

After these league games, the top eight teams automatically qualify for the Round of 16.

Teams ranked 9th to 24th enter a two-leg playoff to claim the remaining spots. From the Round of 16 onward, the tournament follows the familiar knockout format leading to the final.