Trump Backs Balogun As UEFA Slams FIFA's Shock World Cup Red Card Ban Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA suspended USA striker Balogun's automatic red card ban.

US President Trump welcomed FIFA's decision after appealing it.

UEFA strongly condemned FIFA's unprecedented decision as unjustifiable.

Balogun Red Card Trump FIFA World Cup: Folarin Balogun's availability for the United States' FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium has sparked a major controversy after FIFA suspended the implementation of his automatic one-match ban, a decision that has drawn strong reactions from both US President Donald Trump and UEFA. The USA striker had been expected to miss the knockout fixture after receiving a straight red card during his side's victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Instead of enforcing the mandatory suspension, FIFA placed Balogun on a one-year probationary period, allowing him to feature against Belgium while leaving the red card itself intact.

The decision has ignited debate ahead of one of the biggest matches of the tournament, with football's governing bodies finding themselves at the centre of an unprecedented disciplinary discussion.

Trump Welcomes FIFA's Decision

Balogun was dismissed after a VAR review found that he had dragged his studs down the back of Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic's leg and onto the back of his foot.

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The offence automatically carried a one-match suspension, ruling him out of the Belgium clash under normal circumstances.

However, US President Donald Trump revealed that he had appealed for the suspension to be reconsidered.

"He didn't do anything wrong and he is our best player. When they take your ⁠best player and say 'You can't play', it's very unfair. I think they made a really brilliant decision, I asked for a review. If they would not allow a top player to play I think it would have had a big stain."

Trump's comments came after reports that he had spoken with FIFA president Gianni Infantino regarding the incident.

UEFA Questions FIFA's Move

While USA welcomed the outcome, UEFA reacted strongly to FIFA's decision, particularly with Belgium set to face the Americans in the Round of 16.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision,"

"Yesterday's decision... crossed a red line. When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined," the European confederation added.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino later acknowledged his conversation with Trump but stressed that the governing body's disciplinary process remained independent.

"During our conversation I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies, that is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold."

Balogun started against Belgium, with FIFA's ruling set to remain one of the tournament's most debated decisions.